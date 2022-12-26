West Point Military Academy will remove ALL Confederate images, starting with the portrait of Robert E. Lee

West Point’s military academy is beginning the process of removing all Confederate imagery from its campus, including a prominent stone bust and a portrait of General Robert E. Lee.

The school began what it described as a “multi-phase process” to remove or modify the items over the holidays this month. Any removed items will be stored for now.

Also coming down this month is a bronze plaque depicting the history of the United States and featuring an image of a hooded Ku Klux Klansman. Earlier this year, the school made a case for keeping the plaque.

West Point was forced to take action by recommendations from a congressional panel known as the Naming Commission, which was organized to decide what to do with Confederate names and images on US military bases.

Lee, who turned against the United States to help lead the fight to preserve slavery during the Civil War, is a graduate and superintendent of West Point and has long had a strong presence at the school.

In addition to the painting and the bust, there is a road, a gate, and several buildings named after him and other Confederate leaders.

There is also a quote from Lee prominently displayed on a school plaza that will be replaced by “an appropriate quote about honor” to be decided in the near future.

The school said it expects to complete the renaming of campus locations by the end of next year.

“We will conduct these actions with dignity and respect,” School Superintendent Lt. Gen. Steven Gilland said in a statement.

‘In the case of items that were class gifts (specifically, Honor Plaza and Reconciliation Plaza), we will continue to work closely with those classes throughout this process. Any costs associated with the Commission’s recommendations will be funded by the Department of Defense.’

It’s unclear if the bust and painting of Lee will remain in storage or be placed elsewhere, but the school said in its statement that the bronze plaque would be stored “until a more suitable location is determined.”

Lee’s stripping of the school comes amid a recent push to remove Confederate images, statues and names from institutions and public spaces across the country.

Last year, Congress formed the Names Commission to address how Confederate images should be handled at West Point and the Annapolis Naval Academy.

The commission published a report of its findings in August, noting that it was not acting “with any intent to ‘erase history’.”

“The facts of the past remain and the commissioners are confident that the history of the Civil War will continue to be taught in all service academies with all the quality and intricate detail that our national past deserves,” the Appointing Commission said. “Rather, they make these recommendations to affirm West Point’s long tradition of educating future generations of American military leaders to best represent our national ideals.”

The commission largely called for changes to be made at West Point, let alone the Naval Academy.

The school previously spoke out in defense of the bronze Ku Klux Klan plaque when the commission recommended its removal in August.

In a statement, the prestigious academy said the plaque is just a small part of a larger bronze mural depicting both the good and evil of American history.

‘The artist, Laura Gardin Fraser, was an American sculptor who was commissioned to design the panels and wanted to create art that represented ‘historical incidents or people’ that symbolized the events of early that time, thereby documenting both tragedy and tragedy. triumph in the nation of our nation. history,’ the academy said.

‘Among many other symbols, the triptych also includes people who were instrumental in shaping the major events of that time, and symbols such as the ‘Tree of Life’ that represent how our nation has prospered despite its tragedies. ‘.

Located on a triptych at the entrance to the science center, the KKK image plaque, which shows a man in a hood and cape holding a rifle with the name of the hate organization emblazoned below, serves as the second segment. of a three-part retelling. of United States history at the time, compartmentalized with the three plates.

The Klansman is one of two villainous characters included in the monument, the other being a ‘rug bagger’, a derogatory term used by Southerners to describe opportunistic Northerners in the post-Civil War period.

Other figures on the plaque include suffragette Susan B. Anthony, Red Cross founder Clara Barton, abolitionist William Lloyd Garrison, and American frontiersmen and folk heroes Davy Crockett and Johnny Appleseed.