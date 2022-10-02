West must remind Xi of the economic consequences of threatening Taiwan

The writer is a former British diplomat who specializes in China. He is now a fellow of the Council on Geostrategy, the Royal United Services Institute and the Mercator Institute of China Studies

The most frequently asked question by companies about China is whether Beijing will invade Taiwan. It remains extremely unlikely. But if it did, it would be a global economic and political disaster.

There are plenty of good military reasons why the People’s Liberation Army will not invade. Taiwan’s 100 nautical miles of rough seas, only 14 beaches to land men and materials, and Taiwan’s mountainous topography are all favorable for defense. After a slow start, Taipei is moving towards a “porcupine” defense, recognizing China’s superiority in conventional weapons and relying on small, mobile platforms. These are difficult to disable and would cause significant casualties. Then there is the fear of US intervention.

Xi Jinping appears to be a rational leader, not misguided or desperate like Vladimir Putin. Risking an invasion would jeopardize his whole ‘China dream’, his ambition that China should replace the US as the preeminent world power and redesign the world in line with its interests and values. It is an unnecessary risk, if indeed he is convinced by his own slogan that “the east rises, the west descends”. Better wait.

Nevertheless, ever since the oracle of Delphi Croesus warned that if he invaded Persia, an empire would fall, its leaders succumbed to the blindness of hubris. It is therefore logical to advocate military deterrence, since William Hague did that in May and to nurture a willingness to provide Taiwan with the kind of agile weapon systems that would help fend off Beijing’s advance.

It also makes sense for the US to remind China that, in the event of an invasion, it can block the Straits of Malacca and Sunda through which Chinese oil from the Middle East arrives. Even the threat of a ban would be enough to discourage ship owners.

But military deterrence is the smaller part of the story. There are good economic reasons why the Chinese Communist Party will not invade. The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company produces the majority of the world’s advanced semiconductors. The CEO has stated that it should not fall into Chinese hands. This could be achieved with a well-targeted US missile, but it may not be necessary: ​​a ban on the sale of the materials, machinery and parts necessary to keep TSMC’s factories running would be sufficient. China’s reliance on foreign semiconductors looks set to last for a decade, perhaps longer.

As if that weren’t enough, most of Taiwan’s nearly $200 billion exports to China are components in China’s own exports. Their disappearance would cut Beijing’s exports by trillions. The trade and investment of other countries would dry up. Shipping and insurance costs would skyrocket.

Deterrence means increasing existing restrictions. The governments of free and open countries must make it clear to the CCP that an invasion or a comprehensive blockade would result in sanctions. This threat must be credible (it’s worth noting that even Switzerland has said it would follow any sanctions the EU imposes on China if it invades). Governments must convey this message to the CCP quietly and now.

The CCP is not good at reading foreigners. But sanctions would happen – and not just in the form of spontaneous boycotts of Chinese goods led by civil society. The clamor from ordinary people, the press, parliamentarians and others, many of whom may not understand the implications of sanctions, will be irresistible to Western governments. The US will lead and expect its allies to follow.

This is MAD – mutually assured destruction, the basis of cold war deterrence. The world economy would crash. The consequences would be dire for everyone, but especially for China and the CCP. Resources, supply chains and components would dry up. Unemployment, which is already around 20 percent among young people in China, is said to increase explosively. And in the absence of meaningful social security, the ensuing poverty and despair would lead to protests and riots.

“The party controls everything,” Xi says. It claims credit for all good things. As a result, it cannot avoid blame if something goes wrong. Protests and riots are said to be directed against the CCP. These are not uncommon, but so far the party has managed to corral them at the local level. Economic collapse would cause suffering of unprecedented magnitude. There is a good chance that the protests will coalesce and cross county, city and even county boundaries. This would present the CCP with challenges of a different order.

The party has been here before, in 1989. That look into the abyss was scarring. Xi knows all this, but it doesn’t hurt to remind him.