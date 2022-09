“We had a meeting with Andre Russell earlier this year,” Haynes told Ian Bishop in an interview on the sidelines of Wednesday’s CPL game between Jamaica Tallawahs and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots. “We are still not convinced, he is not performing as well as we would like to see him in the league. I think in the situation with Andre Russell we just decided to move on and look for someone who is in shape is , and does well in the T20 format.”