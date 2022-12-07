West Indies coach Phil Simmons hopes to finish tenure on a high

Phil Simmons enters his final days as West Indies coach believing he has given his all in the role and hopes the foundations have been laid for a revival of their Test cricket.

Simmons’ departure was announced following the team’s early exit from the 2022 T20 World Cup when they failed to make the first round. That was a continuation of abysmal white-ball form – likely to force them through next year’s ODI World Cup qualifiers as well – and led Cricket West Indies to launch a review with Brian Lara and Mickey Arthur on panel .

However, there are some encouraging signs in their Test Cricket. The 164-run defeat in Perth was theirs first loss in six games this year, while there were other notable highlights in Simmons’ second stint as coach, which began in October 2019. They include the one-wicket win over Pakistan in Jamaica and the 2-0 away win against Bangladesh where they chased 395 to win the opening Test and take the second by 17 runs.

“[I feel] well, from the point of view every time I come out and every time I’m part of the West Indies I give everything I can give,” Simmons said ahead of the Adelaide Test. “I’ll give everything for the upcoming six days and let’s hope we can win, so I finish on a high.

“We’ve lost one Test in a year and it shows from the way we played – especially the series against England where we had to fight a few games and then come out on top – that some progress has been made . made. For me it’s fun to see people improve. You’ve had Jermaine [Blackwood]entering its 50th Test [in Adelaide] and he was out for a while, now we see the difference in him. It’s such little things that bring me joy.”

Now leaving the West Indies national set-up again, Simmons hoped the game in the Caribbean could make the changes needed to give the players the best chance of success. The Test, ODI and T20 sides now look significantly different with the emergence of Jayden Seales and the recent debut of Tagenarine Chanderpaul, sparking optimism in the Test group.

“My big hope for West Indies cricket is that we get things in order at home, we put things in place so that every team can start to improve and move up the ranks,” he said. “I think the test team has shown the way so far. In recent years we have not had good success in white-ball [cricket] but the talent is always there. What we do on the ground to leverage that talent is what will get us back to where we belong.

“The captain [Kraigg Brathwaite] continues to set the standard, and with Tage [Tagenarine] next to him, now think that example will be given for all to follow. It bodes well for our batting lineup, [there’s] much more grit and determination. [In] in recent years bowling has done its job, now comes batting. Sooner or later it will all come together.”

“Think you can rule out that third stint. That’s enough for me. I would like to have a lot more time at home.’ Phil Simmons

Simmons looked further afield and saw the possibility of Test cricket becoming a faster paced game, referring to England’s extraordinary approach this week at Rawalpindi, but stressed the importance of both sides playing to their own style.

“The game will only get faster and faster in the coming years,” he said. “We saw a Test in Pakistan and it’s just incredible; the game will continue to be like this. ODI cricket brought speed to Test cricket, and now T20 brings speed to both forms. We’ll see how fast it gets in the next few years. But the way you play depends on the tools you have. If we don’t have all the big players that England have now, we’ll play our way.”