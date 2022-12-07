West Indies coach Phil Simmons hopes to finish tenure on a high

“[I feel] well, from the point of view every time I come out and every time I’m part of the West Indies I give everything I can give,” Simmons said ahead of the Adelaide Test. “I’ll give everything for the upcoming six days and let’s hope we can win, so I finish on a high.
“We’ve lost one Test in a year and it shows from the way we played – especially the series against England where we had to fight a few games and then come out on top – that some progress has been made . made. For me it’s fun to see people improve. You’ve had Jermaine [Blackwood]entering its 50th Test [in Adelaide] and he was out for a while, now we see the difference in him. It’s such little things that bring me joy.”
“My big hope for West Indies cricket is that we get things in order at home, we put things in place so that every team can start to improve and move up the ranks,” he said. “I think the test team has shown the way so far. In recent years we have not had good success in white-ball [cricket] but the talent is always there. What we do on the ground to leverage that talent is what will get us back to where we belong.
“The captain [Kraigg Brathwaite] continues to set the standard, and with Tage [Tagenarine] next to him, now think that example will be given for all to follow. It bodes well for our batting lineup, [there’s] much more grit and determination. [In] in recent years bowling has done its job, now comes batting. Sooner or later it will all come together.”
“Think you can rule out that third stint. That’s enough for me. I would like to have a lot more time at home.’
Phil Simmons
“The game will only get faster and faster in the coming years,” he said. “We saw a Test in Pakistan and it’s just incredible; the game will continue to be like this. ODI cricket brought speed to Test cricket, and now T20 brings speed to both forms. We’ll see how fast it gets in the next few years. But the way you play depends on the tools you have. If we don’t have all the big players that England have now, we’ll play our way.”
Simmons remains keen to stay in cricket and will be the head coach of Dubai Capitals next month at the inaugural ILT20. But on the prospect of returning to the West Indies again, he said: “Think you can rule out that third stint. That’s enough for me. I’d like to have a lot more time at home.”