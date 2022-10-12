West Ham v Anderlecht LIVE: Hammers ‘can go all the way’ in Conference League

West Ham are close to securing first place in their Europa Conference League group if they can beat Anderlecht on Thursday evening.

The Hammers have won three out of three in Group B so far and battled the Belgian big guns last week in Brussels.

AFP Moyes’ West Ham were brilliant in the Europa Conference League

Gianluca Scamacca led a fine finish home late in the second half to maintain West Ham’s perfect record in Europe’s third league.

David Moyes’ squad reached the semi-finals of the Europa League last season and are eager to do another European run this season.

West Ham beat Fulham over the weekend and are in good shape as they look to reach the knockout stages of the Europa Conference League.

West Ham v Anderlecht: How to follow?

This Europa Conference League Group B game will take place on Thursday 13 October.

The match at London Stadium starts at 8pm.

It airs on BT Sport 2 with coverage starting at 7:45 PM.

There will be updates live on talkSPORT throughout the evening.

To tune in to talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the livestream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.

AFP Scamacca shot West Ham to victory over Anderlecht last week

West Ham v Anderlecht: Team news

Maxwel Cornet missed West Ham’s last two games with an ankle injury, but could return against Anderlecht.

Moroccan centre-back Nayef Aguerd is working his way back from an ankle injury but is not yet fit to perform.

Manuel Lanzini, Flynn Downes, Alphonse Areola and Emerson Palmieri are all likely to start.

West Ham v Anderlecht: What has been said?

West Ham top man Manuel Lanzini: “Of course I want to play every game, but I know the competition” [for places] is strong and I have to be ready for the moment I get the chance to play. Now I play in every game in the Conference League and I think we are playing well.

“It’s always difficult to play in European competition, but I think we’re doing very well at the moment, and we have to keep going like this.

“This is what we are working hard for, to be in European competition and to be as high up as possible in the Premier League. I think the club has done a really good job of bringing in players who can do this for us and we expect great things.

“I think playing in the Europa League semi-finals was a really good moment. I’m sad because I thought we deserved more and we were unlucky in the last game because after 15 minutes we had one player less and in football now when you’re playing with ten it’s very difficult. For me it was really good to go that far.

“For me, we have a team that can go the extra mile [in the Conference League]. We have to go step by step, but I think we can do it.”

Getty Manuel Lanzini believes West Ham can win the Europa Conference League this season

West Ham v Anderlecht: Match Facts

West Ham United have won their last five games in all European competitions (including qualifiers), their longest winning run ever; they have scored exactly three goals in four of their last five European matches.

This will be the third ever meeting between West Ham United and RSC Anderlecht on the European podium, with a record currently standing at one win per team; this is the first time they have faced each other on English soil.

RSC Anderlecht’s Fabio Silva has attempted 14 shots in the UEFA Europa League this season, more than any other player in the competition. However, so far he has only scored one goal, 1.5 goals less than his expected target value suggests (2.5 xG).

West Ham’s Flynn Downes has started nine series this season ending with a shot in the UEFA Conference League, more than any other player in the league.

RSC Anderlecht have only lost one of their last six home matches in UEFA competitions (W3 D2 – including qualifiers) and are unbeaten in the last three; however, they have not won any of their previous 18 matches against English opposition on the European stage (D2 L16).