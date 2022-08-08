WhatsNew2Day
West Ham SLAMMED by fans as they sell beer at ‘disgusting’ price of £7.60 amid cost-of-living crisis

Sports
By Merry

‘That tastes like bankruptcy…absolutely awful club’: West Ham SLAMT by football fans after selling pints of beer at an ’embarrassing’ price of £7.60 amid a cost of living crisis

  • Fans scolded West Ham for selling pints for the outrageous price of £7.60
  • The Premier League club also offered bottles of Coca-Cola for a surprising £4.50
  • Supporters criticized the ’embarrassing’ and ‘disgusting’ prices on Twitter

By Max Mathews for Mailonline

Published: | Updated:

Football fans have criticized West Ham for ’embarrassing’ and ‘disgusting’ prices for a pint of beer.

Photos of the refreshments menu at the Premier League club’s London Stadium show Moretti and Heineken on tap for a whopping £7.60, with a bottle of Coca-Cola for £4.50.

And supporters quickly took to social media to criticize the Hammers for holding fans to pay ransom during a cost of living crisis.

A Twitter account posted the menu with the caption: ‘If you’re going to West Ham this season, lock up your house for a few pints…’ followed by a crying emoji.

One fan said, “That tastes like bankruptcy,” while another simply added, “Wtf – embarrassing @WestHam.”

A third continued: “Absolutely terrible club.”

One fan account infuriated: ‘Self ripping off their fans during a cost of living crisis. Stay stylish West Ham.’

Another wrote: ‘The only retaliation is not to buy anything. Cornet wasn’t worth it if the fans had to pay his wages every week. Awful.’

Meanwhile, a fifth tweeted: ‘£4.50 for a bottle of Coke!!! S*** the bed! That is absolutely outrageous! They probably buy them in for less than £1 a bottle.’

Some posted links to videos, featuring images of Neil Warnock during his managerial days saying ‘What’s the difference? We’re in London, that’s the damn difference.’

Another added a video of TV host Karl Pilkington saying ‘F*** off… seriously? Two and a half grand?’ with the caption: ‘4 Heinekens 3 ciders and a pack of crisps at London Stadium.

Last year there was a similar uproar after photos surfaced of a burger and chips at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium, with customers paying an extortionate £18.05.

