West Ham set to make improved offer for Filip Kostic after Frankfurt turned down initial £12m offer

West Ham must make an improved offer for Eintracht Frankfurt winger Filip Kostic after their initial £12m plus £3m in bonuses were turned down.

Manager David Moyes remains hopeful to persuade the 29-year-old to join.

Kostic had a successful campaign last season, scoring seven goals in 43 appearances in all competitions when Frankfurt won the Europa League.

He shares the same agent as Gianluca Scamacca, who completed his £30 million move to East London earlier this week.

West Ham are also keeping an eye on developments with Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet, but have yet to take a step.

Cornet is wanted by Nottingham Forest, but talks have stalled on personal terms.

The Ivory Coast international was a bright spark in a season to soon forget for Burnley, scoring nine goals and one assist in 26 league appearances.

Like Scamacca, West Ham has signed Alphonse Areola. a permanent deal, Flynn Downes from Swansea and Nayef Aguerd from Stade Rennais.

The Hammers open the new campaign on August 7 with a tough home game against reigning champions Manchester City at London Stadium.