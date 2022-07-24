West Ham set to complete the signing of Gianluca Scamacca by Tuesday after agreeing a £30.5m deal

West Ham are set to sign Gianluca Scamacca in the next 24 hours after agreeing a £30.5m fee with his club Sassuolo over the weekend.

The 23-year-old must undergo a medical examination before signing his contract. West Ham still have some work to do to sign winger Filip Kostic from Eintracht Frankfurt, but talks are ongoing.

David Moyes also likes Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski, but that move is considered unlikely.

West Ham plans to finalize Gianluca Scamacca signing in the next 24 hours

A striker has been high on Moyes’ list of priorities this summer as he seeks to lighten Mikhail Antonio’s burden.

West Ham expressed interest in signing Armando Broja, but a deal for the Chelsea striker is yet to come.

David Moyes wants more offensive firepower and £30.5m deal has been reached

West Ham still have some work to do to sign winger Filip Kostic, but talks are ongoing

Moyes also likes Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski, but that move is considered unlikely

Scamacca scored 16 goals in 36 Serie A appearances for Sassuolo last season.

The Italian international was at PSV as a youngster before signing for Sassuolo in 2017. He was away from the club four times on loan but was hugely impressive last season.

West Ham’s most notable signing so far this summer has been the arrival of defender Nayef Aguerd from Rennes. Meanwhile, Flynn Downes has joined from Swansea and Alphonse Areola has made his move from Paris Saint-Germain permanent.