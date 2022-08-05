West Ham seal £17.5m move for Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet with Ivory Coast star signing five year deal
West Ham seal a £17.5m transfer for Burnley winger Maxwel Cornet, with the Ivory Coast star hailing the ‘next step’ in his career as he signs a five-year deal in East London
- West Ham have signed Ivory Coast star Maxwel Cornet from Burnley for £17.5m
- Cornet has signed a five-year contract at London Stadium, with an option for an additional year
- The 25-year-old left-sided player will wear the number 14 shirt for the Hammers
West Ham United have confirmed the signing of Maxwel Cornet from Burnley for an undisclosed fee.
The 25-year-old left winger has signed a five-year contract at London Stadium, with an option for one more year.
“It is a new step for me to join this great club and I am very happy to be here, to be part of the project for the club. I’m just excited to get started,” the Ivory Coast international told Hammers’ website.
