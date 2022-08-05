West Ham seal £17.5m move for Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet with Ivory Coast star signing five year deal

West Ham United have confirmed the signing of Maxwel Cornet from Burnley for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old left winger has signed a five-year contract at London Stadium, with an option for one more year.

“It is a new step for me to join this great club and I am very happy to be here, to be part of the project for the club. I’m just excited to get started,” the Ivory Coast international told Hammers’ website.

More to follow…