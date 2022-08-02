West Ham reignite interest in Burnley winger Cornet after growing frustrated in Kostic chase

West Ham have rekindled their interest in Burnley’s versatile winger Maxwel Cornet after becoming frustrated with their hunt for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Filip Kostic.

Manager David Moyes had considered Cornet earlier in the window but had chosen to pursue other goals, including Kostic.

However, the rising cost of a deal for the 29-year-old Serbia international has proved too rich for West Ham and they have switched to the younger Cornet.

The 25-year-old Ivory Coast international has received offers from Nottingham Forest, Everton, Fulham and Newcastle United, but has yet to reach an agreement.

Cornet, who scored nine goals last season after coming from Lyon to Burnley, has a £17.5million waiver clause, but it is clear that it must be paid in one lump sum or Burnley will be looking for a £17.5m fee. 25 million.

Fulham had suggested paying £5million for a first loan with a further £20million if they stayed in the Premier League.

West Ham exploring other options after failing to reach deal for Filip Kostic

Everton also proposed a loan, while Forest believed they had an agreement with Burnley on the fee, but they were unable to agree on personal terms.

Moyes is poised for West Ham to make it a permanent deal, despite some early concerns about previous injuries, as he wants coverage at left back and wing.

Talks with Lille have also reached an impasse over a deal for midfielder Amadou Onana and Moyes does not want the season to last too long before being added to his relatively small squad, especially after Arthur Masuaku is loaned to Besiktas.

Meanwhile Burnley Cornet wants to be replaced by Manuel Benson of FC Antwerp. The 25-year-old will have to undergo a medical examination before agreeing on a four-year contract.