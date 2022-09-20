West Ham problems – what is going wrong with David Moyes’ team in Premier League bottom three?

Almost a year ago, West Ham were picking up points at such a rate that there was a very real possibility they could challenge for a Champions League spot.

Those were heady times at the London Stadium. David Moyes appeared to have assembled an exciting squad that could not only compete in the top tier of the Premier League, but at the same time in the domestic cups and the Europa League.

On 4 December, they beat Chelsea 3–2 in a pulsating match that was decided by Arthur Masuaku’s misplaced cross that deceived goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca (L) is dejected after Sunday’s loss to Everton

Manager David Moyes could not bear to watch at times as his side slumped to yet another defeat

The Hammers enter the international fortnight third bottom and in the relegation zone

That result left the Hammers fourth in the table ahead of Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United. They had knocked both Manchester clubs out of the Carabao Cup and cruised through their Europa League group.

West Ham’s trajectory appeared to be heading irreversibly upwards, and although they ultimately had to settle for seventh and a semi-final exit in Europe, there was positivity to sustain everyone connected to the club.

Hammers captain Declan Rice reflects with dismay on yet another defeat

That optimism has now evaporated almost as quickly as it came. Sunday’s 1-0 loss at Everton means West Ham go into the international fortnight in the relegation zone with just four points from a possible 21.

It is the club’s worst start to a Premier League season since 2016-17 and you have to go back to 1973 for the last time the Hammers had fewer points at this stage of a top flight.

The manager who became known as ‘Moyesiah’ has lost much of his luster and the season threatens to be a real blow, with their participation in the Europa Conference League more of an obstacle than an opportunity.

However, Thursday night football has brought pretty much the only taste of success so far, but wins over e.g. Viborg, FCSB (formerly Steaua Bucharest) and Silkeborg are unlikely to maintain them.

Their only league win came at Aston Villa and the Everton loss means Moyes has plenty to think about as his players depart to play for their countries this week.

It was a sore point for Moyes that he was not backed in the January transfer window when West Ham had an excellent chance to make the season memorable by finishing in the top four or winning a trophy.

They spent £160m on new players over the summer, but Moyes hasn’t even begun to integrate them into his first-choice squad.

The likes of Gianluca Scamacca, Maxwel Cornet, Emerson and Flynn Downes started at Goodison Park – costing a combined £80m. this summer – on the substitutes’ bench.

West Ham’s most positive results this season have come in the Europa Conference League

Neal Maupay’s second-half goal gave Everton a 1-0 win against West Ham at Goodison Park

Their bad start August 7 Manchester City (H) L 0-2 14 August Nottingham Forest (A) L 0-1 August 21 Brighton (H) L 0-2 August 28 Aston Villa (A) W 1-0 31 August Tottenham Hotspur (H) D 1-1 September 3 Chelsea (A) L 1-2 September 18 Everton (A) L 0-1 With four points from seven games (W1 D1 L5), West Ham have made their worst start to a Premier League season since 2016-17 (also four points), while only 1973-74 have the Hammers had fewer points at this stage of a top campaign (three – assuming three points for a win).

Cornet and Scamacca had both started in Thursday’s win over Silkeborg and offered more attacking threat than had been seen in West Ham’s previous matches.

Italy international Scamacca, who cost £35.5m from Sassuolo, has scored three times in the Europa Conference League but has still only started one Premier League game.

Cornet, bought for £17.5m. from Burnley, has contributed five assists in four European games but has not started a league game so far.

But despite showing good form, Moyes stuck with Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen and Pablo Fornals against Everton and all three struggled to make any impact.

The quick turnaround from the trip to Denmark was of course a factor, but Cornet in particular offered more of a threat when he came on in the second half. Maybe he should have started.

It was also not a good look that the club’s record of 51 million £ signing of Lucas Paqueta, a Brazilian international, was who Cornet replaced after struggling to create anything.

The problem is that integrating all the new signings will take time and will likely require a change in formation.

Moyes likes to play a 4-2-3-1 which allows Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek to anchor things in midfield and they would need two up front to accommodate Scamacca and Antonio together.

More fundamentally, the players that Moyes has come to rely on in his squad – the long-term senior players – have been below standard so far this season.

The manager had no problem calling them out afterwards. ‘Today I found out little bits, mainly about the players I already knew about. They were the main ones who let me down, said Moyes.

Vladimir Coufal pictured after West Ham’s latest setback against Everton on Sunday

Moyes has not been afraid to call out his established and senior players as underachievers

‘They are down to their level. We felt like we dropped last season. I need them to play at their best.’

It is difficult to pinpoint the cause of this decline. Is it the feeling that an opportunity was wasted last season, or is it the core of a team that is now past their prime?

With all the summer’s reinforcements, West Ham should have been well placed to kick on, but so far that simply hasn’t happened.

Integration will take time and their established players have not caught on. They have scored just three times so far in the league and none have scored fewer from open play; their counter-attack threat has diminished.

Maxwel Cornet is one of West Ham’s summer signings who has not been fully integrated

Club record signing Lucas Paqueta (right) is taking time to adapt to English football

Travel sickness is another concern – they have lost eight of their last 10 away games in the Premier League and none have lost more than once away from home this calendar year.

The international break can be both a help and a hindrance for managers. Theoretically, it allows more time on the training ground to convey ideas and instructions without the pressure of travel and games.

In reality, many West Ham players will mostly be away representing their countries. Moyes, in their absence, has plenty to consider after an alarming start to a season that promised much.