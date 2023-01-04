West Ham pay tribute to David Gold ahead of their clash with Leeds

West Ham and Leeds paid tribute to David Gold ahead of their Premier League game on Wednesday following his sudden death earlier in the day.

The Hammers announced earlier on Wednesday that Gold had passed away peacefully this morning after a short illness at the age of 86.

As a tribute to the Hammers co-owner and lifelong fan, a West Ham shirt with his name and No. 1 was draped over the seat where he would have watched the game at Elland Road.

West Ham co-owner David Sullivan takes a seat next to the empty chair with the flowers on it

A bouquet of flowers was also placed on the chair as both clubs paid their respects.

West Ham co-owner David Sullivan took a seat in the executive box without his business partner before spontaneous applause broke out on the ground before kick-off.

Both sets of players also wore black armbands in homage to gold.

The Crystal Palace and Tottenham players also paid their respects to Gold with a minute’s applause before kick-off at Selhurst Park during the 8pm kick-off.

West Ham boss David Moyes spoke highly of Gold ahead of his side’s Premier League game at Elland Road on Wednesday.

The LED signs on Elland Road show an image of Gold after his death at the age of 86

Both sets of fans joined in a minute’s applause ahead of Wednesday night’s kick-off

Moyes said: ‘We’ve known for a while that David was ill, but sadly he passed away today. Our condolences to his entire family.

“He was a very, very good man. He came to the training ground every Thursday or Friday and had lunch with us, we missed it the last few months when we didn’t see him that much.

“It was clear that he was someone we loved.”

Growing up at 442 Green Street directly opposite the Boleyn Ground, Gold was a lifelong Hammer and it was in January 2010 that he fulfilled a dream by becoming co-chairman of the club.

Following the news of his death, Gold’s co-chairman Sullivan said, “It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of our colleague and friend.

“Out of all our joint ventures, none gave us more pride and happiness than the day we took ownership of West Ham United, our club. David had a long-standing association with the Hammers, having grown up opposite the Boleyn Ground in Green Street, and represented the club at junior level.

The Tottenham and Crystal Palace players also gave a minute’s applause for Gold at Selhurst Park

“He always wanted the best for West Ham United and his passing is a great loss for all of us.”

Moyes added: “I am extremely saddened to hear this news and on behalf of all the players and my staff on the training ground I would like to extend our deepest condolences to David Gold’s family at this very difficult time.

Mr Gold was a regular visitor to Rush Green and always a source of great support and encouragement to myself and the players. It was clear that he had a genuine and sincere love for the Club and was a true supporter at heart.

Gold holds the Championship Playoff trophy aloft after West Ham defeated Blackpool in the 2012 final to earn promotion to the top flight

‘He took a great interest in the people who worked behind the scenes and always wanted to help where he could. He will be sorely missed.’

Gold became co-chairman of Birmingham City alongside Sullivan in 1993 and remained with The Blues for 16 years, eventually selling his share before taking over West Ham in 2009.

His tenure at the club oversaw the Hammers’ move from the Boleyn Ground to the London Stadium, as well as witnessing the club’s relegation to the Championship and subsequent promotion to the top flight in 2012.

More recently, Gold saw West Ham compete in the Europa League in 2021-22 and Europa Conference League in 2022-23.

Birmingham honored Gold’s passing with a statement on Wednesday, saying: ‘The club is devastated to learn of the passing of former chairman David Gold at the age of 86.

“Our thoughts are with his daughters Jacqueline and Vanessa, and his fiancee Lesley at this incredibly difficult time.”

Meanwhile, Irons Vice Chairman Karren Brady also took to social media to pay tribute to her former colleague.

She tweeted: “To a wonderful man, a great friend for over 30 years and a complete gentleman – you will be missed. Rest in peace x.’

Gold worked with David Sullivan (right) as co-chairman at West Ham from January 2010

Former Club England general manager Adrian Bevington added: ‘David Gold was always a friendly and polite man when speaking to him. Sad news. Thoughts with his family and his loved ones.’

Former Premier League star and England international Stan Collymore also took to Twitter to pay his respects following the 86-year-old’s passing.

The now expert wrote: ‘I’ve met David Gold a few times, always friendly. I remember a Monday debate on talkSPORT where we squared off in a fan ownership debate, but after it ended he was incredibly friendly. Sending love to @Jacqueline_Gold and family. Rest in peace, David.’

The former West Ham striker also paid tribute to Gold on Wednesday, saying: ‘Remember that as a club we were going in the wrong direction financially and I remember David Sullivan, Karren Brady and obviously Mr. Gold came in and turned it around.

“It was just a shame we called it quits a few years after they took over. She [David Gold and David Sullivan] invested a lot of money into the club and you have to understand that we are where we are thanks to him, David Sullivan and Karren Brady.’