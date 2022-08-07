West Ham miss out on signing Ibrahim Sangare after he decides against Premier League move

West Ham target Ibrahim Sangare has signed a new five-year contract with PSV Eindhoven.

The Hammers had turned their attention to the Ivory Coast international after missing out on Amadou Onana at Everton, while David Moyes was keen to bolster his side’s midfield options.

Announcing the deal, Sangare spoke of his joy at staying in Eindhoven and said he wanted to become ‘champion’ at PSV and reach the Champions League.

The midfielder has chosen to stay with PSV until at least 2027 after signing a new contract

He said: ‘I feel at home from day one, the way I am received and how people treat me makes me very happy.

‘I want to become champion with PSV and reach the UEFA Champions League.’

Sangare joined the Dutch club from Toulouse in 2020 and has become one of the most important midfielders in the Eredivisie since moving from France.

His performances over the past two seasons garnered him many admirers elsewhere in Europe and there was a strong belief that he would leave the Netherlands this summer for new pastures.

West Ham were in for the midfielder, but will now have to look for alternative targets

That interest from elsewhere was noticed by PSV itself, with the club’s football affairs director saying they wanted to improve their performance last season and Sangare was an important part of that.

“It is clear that Ibrahim is an interesting player for many clubs, so we are happy that he has chosen to extend his contract.

‘With PSV we have the ambition to improve ourselves compared to last season and Ibrahim would like to contribute to that. That is why it is so good that he provides clarity to PSV at the beginning of August.’

It is as yet unclear who West Ham’s attention will turn to next, as the club missed a target they had recently identified.

Meanwhile, Torino is interested in loaning Nikola Vlasic from the East London club. West Ham recently took over fellow Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet and believe a deal can be struck for the Croat who appears to have fallen into the pecking order at the London Stadium.