West Ham interested in signing Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski after missing out on Jesse Lingard

West Ham boss David Moyes is considering a transfer for 28-year-old Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb.

Zielinski, a Polish international who has played his entire senior career in Serie A, is valued at £42 million.

West Ham are looking to bolster their ranks after missing out on Jesse Lingard, who joined new Premier League lads Nottingham Forrest for free earlier this week.

Piotr Zielinski has played over 280 games for Napoli since joining the club in 2016

David Moyes wants to strengthen his ranks after missing out on signing Jesse Lingard

Zielinski has been a constant presence at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona since joining the club from Udinese in 2016.

Able to play both centrally and on the left side of midfield, Zielinski started all five games of Napoli’s Copa Italia win in 2020, when former AS Milan star Gennaro Gattuso’s team defeated Juventus in the final on penalties.

Liverpool’s former goal also scored against Catalan giants Barcelona in the intermediate stages of the Europa League last season, securing a 1-1 draw at the Camp Nou before the club were eliminated after a 4-2 defeat in the second leg.

Reports linking Zielinski to a departure from the Italian team will not be welcomed by fans, as star man Kalidou Koulibaly has already left the club for Chelsea this summer.

Lingard turned down a chance to return to London Stadium this summer

Catches from the likes of Andre Zambo Anguissa, Mathias Olivera and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will soften the blow, but owner Aurelio De Laurentiis will need to bring in new blood if the club is to improve on last season’s impressive third place finish.

With Lingard signing a dazzling deal worth £200,000 a week at Nottingham Forrest instead of returning to the London Stadium, David Moyes would also set his sights on Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans as the Hammers prepare for a second season in a row. at European competitions.

The club are also said to be close to a deal for £35 million valued Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca.