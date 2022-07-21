West Ham have made a bid of more than £34million for Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca.

West Ham United have made a bid of over £34 million for Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca. However, it falls short of the £42.6million value the Serie A club has placed on the 23-year-old.

positive discussions are underway between the two clubs as West Ham look to end their search for a striker with the signing of the Italy international.

Scamacca scored 16 goals in 36 appearances for Sassuolo last season, as the club finished in 11th place in Serie A.

West Ham is in talks with Sassuolo to sign 23-year-old Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca

David Moyes is keen to bolster the Hammers’ attacking options for the new season

The 6’5″ forward was seen as one of the brightest young talents in Europe at the age of 15, but after several loan spells that didn’t work, it was finally at Sassuolo where he could deliver on his promise.

Scamacca has been capped by Italy five times and has been compared in style to current AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, thanks to his ability to score different kinds of goals.

Along with Scamacca, West Ham also maintain a strong interest in Chelsea frontman Armando Broja, and club talks surrounding the Albanian remain open.

West Ham remain keen to secure a deal for Chelsea striker Armando Brojo this summer

West Ham missed the signing of Jesse Lingard after moving to Nottingham Forest

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has downplayed talks the striker will leave Stamford Bridge this summer, but the 20-year-old is getting interest from several clubs.

The Hammers are also waiting for a response from Lille about the possible transfer of midfielder Amadou Onana. However, they have failed in their attempt to bring Jesse Lingard back to the club after the England man signed for Nottingham Forest.

The Premier League’s new lads have been busy in the transfer market and have made Lingard a substantial offer to bring him to The City Ground.

West Ham’s new Moroccan defender Nayef Aguerd could miss the start of the season

So far this summer, West Ham have recruited Moroccan centre-back Nayef Aguerd van Reenes and Swansea midfielder Flynn Downes, signing a permanent deal for PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

Moyes, however, is sweating over the fitness of new signing Aguerd after the defender limped with an ankle problem during their 3-1 pre-season defeat to Rangers on Tuesday.

The club have confirmed that there is no sign of a break, but that there is possible damage to the defender’s tires which could leave him with doubts at the start of the season.