West Ham fans plan to through fake BANK NOTES on Jesse Lingard on Nottingham Forest home debut

West Ham fans are furious with Jesse Lingard for deciding to sign a £200,000-a-week contract with newly promoted team Nottingham Forest over his return to London Stadium.

The England international, who left Manchester United at the end of his contract, turned his back on West Ham to sign for Forest, despite excelling on loan with the Hammers last season.

Lingard’s decision has infuriated West Ham fans and they plan to make their feelings known when the 29-year-old striker makes his home debut for Forest on August 14.

Lingard is expected to perform for Nottingham Forest when they play alongside David Moyes in August and West Ham fans plan to give him an icy reception.

A West Ham fan page called whucenter took to Twitter to share their plan to throw counterfeit notes at the 29-year-old and encouraged other Hammers supporters to join in.

They shared a screenshot from Amazon detailing exactly how much the “prop money” costs and captioned it: “Anyone who goes to Forest… you know what to do.”

That’s why the West Ham fans (pictured above during their clash with Lyon) want Lingard to know how frustrated they are when Nottingham Forest hosts the Hammers on August 14

The fans are set to give Lingard an icy reception after he snubbed West Ham for becoming Nottingham Forest’s eleventh signing for the summer transfer window.

Forest approached Lingard with a lucrative deal of £200,000 a week to join their team ahead of their first Premier League campaign since 1999.

The Hammers were also in the transfer race to sign Lingard permanently after his successful loan spell in 2020/21. However, they were reluctant to make their own bid, which was lower than Forest’s.

As a result, Forest won the transfer race to the 29-year-old – who has now joined the club’s other newcomers for the remainder of their pre-season campaign.

Owner Evangelos Marinakis has funded a significant summer spending campaign after Forest closed promotion to the top flight for the first time this century.

They have already pledged around £70 million in transfers after finalizing a double move for Huddersfield’s Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo on Wednesday.

Dean Henderson, on loan from Manchester United, was Forest’s most eye-catching deal to date, while also breaking their transfer record by signing Union Berlin’s Taiwo Awoniyi for £17million.