West Ham eyeing £25m-rated PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare after missing out on Amadou Onana

West Ham is considering a transfer for PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare.

After missing Everton on Lille’s Amadou Onana, manager David Moyes is looking to find an alternative to his midfield.

Sangare, 24, is worth around £25million and has sparked much interest from Premier League clubs this summer, while AC Milan have been exploring a potential loan with obligation.

The 6ft 4ins midfielder is an Ivory Coast international like Maxwel Cornet, West Ham’s new signing, and is said to be interested in a move to London, despite signing a five-year contract with PSV in 2020.

He has earned 24 caps for his country, scoring five times.

Meanwhile, West Ham striker Nikola Vlasic is wanted on loan by Turin.

The Croatian attacking midfielder joined the Hammers last year, making 19 appearances and scoring once.

However, with Moyes’ side investing in a wealth of new talent during the transfer window, Torino has seen 24-year-old Vlasic could be interested in a move to gain some playing time.