West Ham exploring other options after struggling to agree deal for Filip Kostic

West Ham defender Arthur Masuaku is close to a deal to loan Besiktas for a season.

However, West Ham are looking for alternatives to winger Filip Kostic as they struggle to reach an agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt. Talks are underway with Lille for Adama Onana.

Meanwhile, David Moyes has rejected ties with Benfica midfielder Julian Weigl as West Ham look to bolster their options with the season just days away.

West Ham exploring other options after failing to reach deal for Filip Kostic

It had been reported that West Ham had approached the Portuguese club for the former Borussia Dortmund player, but those ties are not true, as confirmed by Moyes.

A move for Angelino, the RB Leipzig left-back who left Manchester City for the Bundesliga outfit, is also unlikely now that Moyes has removed the club from ties.

Angelino is likely to prove expensive for any potential candidate, as the defender has a contract with the German club until 2025 and was one of their best players last season.

Kostic was one of Frankfurt’s best players last year when they won the Europa League against Rangers in Seville

West Ham will continue to explore the market to build on their strong campaign under Moyes over the past term. It is possible that the club could still move for rowdy Burnley forward Maxwel Cornet.

The Ivorian is looking to make a return to the Premier League after being relegated from the Lancashire club last season.

Everton and Newcastle have expressed interest but no club is yet known about the £17.5million price the player will pay for Clarets.

Vincent Kompany said last week that the player could play a role for Burnley moving forward this month, with the club eager to take advantage of the player must stay and prove his fitness.