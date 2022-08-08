West Ham defender Issa Diop set to undergo medical before completing £15million move to Fulham

West Ham defender Issa Diop is closing his £15million transfer to Fulham.

Manager David Moyes revealed that the French centre-back had not made himself available for recent games during ongoing talks of a departure, despite West Ham needing cover in defence.

Moyes has been eager to bring in another centre-back with new signing Nayef Aguerd for a few months, while Craig Dawson has suffered a thigh injury and Angelo Ogbonna is still recovering from his groin injury.

West Ham was in for Wolves’ Conor Coady, but he’s joining Everton and Moyes also wants a left-back and midfielder.

Diop, 25, is expected to undergo a medical check before signing for Marco Silva’s side.

Diop came over from Toulouse in 2018 and made 121 appearances for the club.

In addition to Aguerd, West Ham have also signed Gianluca Scamacca, Maxwel Cornet and Flynn Downes, while goalkeeper Alphonse Areola made his transfer from Paris Saint-Germain permanent.

The Hammers started their Premier League campaign on Sunday with a 2-0 defeat at home to Manchester City.