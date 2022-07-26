West Ham complete the signing of Gianluca Scamacca from Serie A side Sassuolo for approximately £30m

Gianluca Scamacca believes West Ham will be a perfect fit for him after the Italian signed a five-year contract following his move from Sassuolo.

The fee for the 23-year-old, whose contract includes an option to extend for a further 12 months, is estimated at around £30million and puts an end to manager David Moyes’ long search for a recognized striker.

“I’ve waited a long time for this moment – it was a dream to play in the Premier League,” said Scamacca, who scored 16 goals in Serie A last season. whufc,com.

The transfer looks set to be a real coup for Moyes with Scamacca, who scored 16 goals in 36 Serie A games last season, also linked with Paris St Germain and Juventus.

Moyes has had to rely on Mikhail Antonio to lead his attack since the Hammers sold Sebastien Haller to Ajax in January last year.

“We’ve been looking for more power in our attacking options for a while now, so we’re really happy to bring in Gianluca,” said Hammers boss.

“He is highly recommended and we look forward to working with him. He is a young center striker with a very bright future ahead of him.

Moyes will now turn his attention to signing Eintracht Frankfurt winger Filip Kostic, the 29-year-old Serbia international who shares an agent with Scamacca.

Kostic was part of the Frankfurt team that defeated West Ham in the semi-finals of the Europa League last season.

Moyes is also back in the market for a centre-back after new signing Nayef Aguerd suffered an ankle injury in the friendly game against Rangers last week.

The 26-year-old Moroccan international, who signed with French club Rennes last month, has undergone surgery and can be sidelined until the turn of the year.