West Ham boss David Moyes laughs off question from overfamiliar reporter, who called him ‘Moyesy’

West Ham boss David Moyes laughed off a question from a journalist who called him ‘Moyesy’ after his side’s 1-0 defeat to Everton on Sunday.

Neal Maupay’s 53rd-minute strike was enough to seal three points for the Toffees and condemn West Ham to their fifth league defeat of the season.

Moyes was asked by a well-known reporter about his side’s performance after the game at Goodison Park.

The reporter asked: ‘Moyesy, how do you reflect on that?’

Moyes laughed it off in a hilarious way when he replied: ‘Moyesy?! F****** hell, I don’t think we’re that close!’

Defeat at Everton means West Ham remain in the relegation zone and Moyes is aware his side must improve after the international break.

He said: ‘If you look back, we felt we fell down and we were aware of that and we tried to improve.

‘I recognized that it was probably February time that we weren’t quite as strong. We chose not to bring anyone in in January and I could see that.

‘But we got to a European semi-final, we challenged until the last 20 minutes of the Premier League season to finish sixth. We didn’t fall too far, we were challenging, but I just had a feeling that we needed new players and a lot of those players played today.

‘I need them, I need them to play at their best. I have seen the performances many of those players can put on. I’m taking charge and I have to get them back on that level quickly.’

The Hammers return to action after the international break when they take on Wolves at the London Stadium on October 1.