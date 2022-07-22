West Ham agree £35.5million fee with Sassuolo for 23-year-old Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca
West Ham have agreed a £35.5m fee with Sassuolo for Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca.
Discussions are underway as Sassuolo also wants to include a sales percentage in the deal of £30.5m plus £5m in add-ons, and personal terms are yet to be agreed.
Scamacca, 23, who has five caps for the Italian national team, scored 16 goals in 36 Serie A appearances last season, while Sassuolo finished 11th in the league.
West Ham bid £12million for Filip Kostic after impressing for Europa League win in Frankfurt
West Ham have also made a £12 million offer for Eintracht Frankfurt left winger Filip Kostic.
The 29-year-old impressed against David Moyes’ side in the Europa League last season, with his agent Alessandro Lucci also looking after Scamacca.
West Ham also like Leicester City left-back Luke Thomas, but the Foxes want £20million for the 21-year-old.
Moyes is waiting for a specialist’s opinion on new signing Nayef Aguerd’s ankle injury amid concerns he could be out for up to three months.
It was previously reported that West Ham will continue to wait for Chelsea’s 20-year-old Albanian Armando Broja.
West Ham remains excited about a potential deal for Chelsea striker Armando Brojo this summer