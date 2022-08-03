West Ham ‘agree £33m deal for Lille star Amadou Onana’

West Ham have reached an agreement with Lille on midfielder Amadou Onana.

Onana was a fixture for the French club last season and could be a handy replacement for retiring Hammers legend Mark Noble.

The 20-year-old scored once in 32 Ligue 1 games in 2021/22 and made his debut for Belgium earlier this summer.

West Ham ‘achieved £33m deal for Lille midfielder Amadou Onana’

According to reports in air sportsthe deal will be worth £33 million, including add-ons.

They also report that the accepted offer was the fourth put forward by West Ham and the personal terms are yet to be agreed upon.

It has been a busy transfer window for David Moyes as he has already brought in Alphonse Areola, Gianluca Scamacca, Flynn Downes and Nayef Aguerd.

David Moyes brought West Ham to seventh place in the Premier League last season

The East London club had an excellent season in 2021/22, as they finished seventh in the Premier League and reached a semi-final of the Europa League.

They were sometimes held back by a lack of depth, although nine players made more than 40 appearances.

If West Ham are to build on last year’s success, they need players like Onana to quickly find their way into the Premier League.