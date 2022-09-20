West End ‘knifeman’ appears in court after two police officers were repeatedly stabbed

<!–

An alleged knifeman repeatedly stabbed two police officers who were “just trying to do their job,” a court heard.

Mohammed Rahman, 24, faces seven charges, including attempted murder after a male officer was stabbed three times in the neck and once in the chest in London’s West End.

Rahman was also charged with intentionally causing grievous bodily harm after a female officer was stabbed in the arm near Leicester Square Friday morning.

Rahman wore a gray tracksuit and appeared at the Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court to confirm his name and date of birth.

A young female police station, today named PC Mulhall, suffered potentially ‘life-changing injuries’ after being stabbed next to a colleague in Leicester Square on Friday

The male officer was named in court as PC Gerrard while the female officer was named as PC Mulhall.

Prosecutor Rose Edwin said Rahman was found armed with a knife and behaving “strangely” before the alleged attacks.

She said Rahman stabbed PC Gerrard repeatedly in the neck and chest.

‘PC Mulhall suffered lacerations to the back of her right upper arm, which extended to the bone.

“These were brutal attacks on cops just trying to do their job.”

District Judge Simon Heptonstall has remanded Rahman to custody ahead of a preliminary hearing at the Old Bailey on October 14.

Rahman, of Westbourne Park Road, Paddington, is charged with attempted murder and grievous bodily harm with intent.

He is further charged with assault involving actual bodily harm, twice threatening a person in a public place with a knife-bladed knife in relation to three other officers.

In addition, Rahman is charged with theft and possession of a knife article.

The officers were attached to the Met’s Central West Command Unit which was responsible for policing in Westminster and performed routine duties at the time.

Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley previously said a ‘violent struggle’ involving a ‘frantic person’ was involved in the West End around 6am.

He said the female officer was challenging a man she thought was carrying a knife, and he stabbed her in the arm before trying to flee.

The male officer caught the perpetrator, who stabbed him three times in the neck and once in the chest.

The attacker was arrested after a taser was deployed while officers were rushed to hospital.