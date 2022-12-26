West Coast Eagles star Nic Naitanui and Brittany Bown celebrate their first Christmas with their son

West Coast Eagles star Nic Naitanui and his fiancee Brittany Bown celebrated their first Christmas with their son Ezekiel.

The sports star shared a sweet family photo of the couple with their son on Instagram to celebrate the special occasion.

Nic also posted a photo of himself with his baby sitting on the sand and relaxing on the beach.

West Coast Eagles star Nic Naitanui and his fiancee Brittany Bown celebrated their first Christmas with their newborn son.

“Ezzy’s First Christmas,” he captioned the post.

Nic and Brittany announced the birth of their son in October and also revealed that they are engaged to be married.

More than blessed. Engaged 08.29.22. Ezekiel Duke Naitanui joined us on 03/10/22,” Brittany wrote.

Nic also posted a photo of himself with his baby sitting in the sand and relaxing on the beach to celebrate the occasion.

She also shared a close-up. Photo of her newborn son and his stunning oval-shaped diamond ring.

In an interview with STM at the time, Brittany said: “I feel extremely grateful to be starting a family and the expansion of love I feel for Nic and the little human being we created is the best feeling I’ve ever felt.”

“He’s just perfect, and we look at him every day, if not hourly, in utter awe.”

Nic and Brittany announced the birth of their son in October and also revealed that they are engaged to be married.

The couple went public with their romance during a getaway to Margaret River in Western Australia late last year.

They shared a series of images on social networks while enjoying a wine tasting in the famous vineyard region.

Nic posed with Bown at Beerfarm in the southwest of the state and at Amelia Park Winery with fellow Eagles Liam Duggan, Josh Rotham and Jamie Cripps and partners Lauren Goold, Maddie Greaves and Liv Stanley.