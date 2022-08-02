West Coast Eagles premiership star Josh Kennedy announces shock AFL retirement effective immediately

West Coast veteran Josh Kennedy has announced his shocking retirement from the AFL, with the premiership winner set to play his final game on Sunday in the Eagles’ home game against Adelaide.

Kennedy, who turns 35 later this month, says an ongoing knee problem was the main reason for his decision to retire immediately, despite having three games left in the regular season.

The 292-game striker is stranded just a few games before joining the magical 300 club, but will go down in history as one of the West Coast’s greatest strikers ever, scoring 707 goals for the club – the most ever.

Aside from his 2018 premiership, Kennedy was a two-time Coleman medalist, three-time All Australian and led the Eagles goal-kicking tally for an incredible seven seasons.

Shannon Hurn (left) and Josh Kennedy hold up the Premiership trophy after winning the 2018 AFL Grand Final against Collingwood

Josh Kennedy roars with delight after crucial goal in Eagles big win 2018

He admitted that his body had finally taken over and that we would not reach the 300-game mark.

“I think my drive to play is still there, but I’m realistic that my body won’t be able to take me to another season,” Kennedy said at the retirement news conference on Tuesday.

“To be able to say goodbye to West Coast supporters at Optus Stadium one last time and thank you for the incredible support over the years will be the perfect way to end my career.”

Josh Kennedy and wife Lauren with their daughters Lottie and Sage after Kennedy announced his retirement from AFL footy

Kennedy’s decision to retire this week means he will skip the western derby against Fremantle in round 22, and the last-round clash with Geelong at GMHBA Stadium.

A curious decision given the seriousness of a derby in football-crazed Western Australia, and he admitted there was still plenty to give.

“I’ve loved this game for so long, so there’s probably still a little bit left in the tank in terms of my headroom,” he said.

“But body-wise, he’s probably on that empty stretch where your fuel gauge is flashing red, but you’re still driving a bit and you’ve probably got 30 miles to go.”

Josh Kennedy celebrates with fans after winning the 2018 Grand Final

Eagles coach Adam Simpson praised the effect Kennedy had on the club, especially the way he stood up at big moments.

“Josh is going to be one of the greats of the game and of the club,” he said.

“What he’s done in my time at the club, it’s just been a joy to watch and see. Coleman medals, the ability to stand up in major competitions. Linking, not just goals, but linking moments.

“I remember the qualifying round against North Melbourne in 2015, where we were 20 points down, hadn’t scored a goal yet, and he took this disputed point 50 yards out and just rolled and slipped.

“That just sums it up. He’s a great player, but he also loves his teammates and his club,” Simpson said.

Josh Kennedy has scored over 700 goals in his incredible AFL career

West Coast midfielder Andrew Gaff echoed his coach’s sentiments and said he felt his teammate should go down in history as one of, if not the greatest Eagles player of all time.

“He’s up there,” Gaff . told me SEN on Tuesday when discussing whether Kennedy would go on as one of the West Coast’s greatest players ever.

“He has been an absolute fighter for our football club…I’ve never seen anyone stumble and struggle during the week, but then find a way not only to get up, but also to score a lot of goals.”

Josh Kennedy celebrates a goal against his former club Carlton in round 17

Kennedy also scored 11 goals in 22 appearances for Carlton in the first two years of his career after being a critically acclaimed pick five in the 2005 National Draft.

He was part of arguably the most famous trade in AFL history; when Eagles’ great Chris Judd and pick 46 were sent to Carlton in exchange for Josh Kennedy, pick three and pick 20 in late 2007.

Kennedy’s announcement comes on the back of Fremantle legend David Mundy’s retirement on Monday after 19 seasons.

Steven Motlop also revealed that he would retire after 217 games at Port Adelaide and Geelong.