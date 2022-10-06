West, China showdown looms in vote at UN human rights body

GENVE (AP) — The UN’s top human rights body is poised to vote Thursday on a proposal by Britain, Turkey, the United States and other mainly Western countries to hold a debate next year on alleged human rights abuses against Muslim Uyghurs and others. ethnic minorities in China’s western Xinjiang region.

It will be a test of political and diplomatic power between the West and Beijing.

The vote on the proposal in the Human Rights Council follows days of sit back, coaxing and persuasion in Geneva and in many national capitals as Western countries try to build momentum on a report by the office of former UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet, released in August. was released. 31, which determined that possible “crimes against humanity” had taken place in Xinjiang.

Diplomats predicted an exciting match – and one that went to extremes. An ambassador from a developing country that is currently one of the council’s 47 member states, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he was expecting an email from his national capital on Thursday morning. telling him how to vote.

The composition of the council rotates between UN member states every year, and China — a powerful country with a permanent seat on the Security Council — has never been the subject of a country-specific resolution on the council since its inception more than 16 years ago.

“It is always difficult for countries to vote against a permanent member of the Security Council,” said a Western diplomat, on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, in an attempt to manage expectations. He acknowledged that it was a “really difficult call” for some countries — particularly those with economic or political ties to China — to join the measure.

The measure would require a simple majority of voting countries to pass, with some countries expected to abstain.

PART: