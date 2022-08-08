West Brom starlet Rayhaan Tulloch joins Rochdale on a season-long loan

West Bromwich Albion striker Rayhaan Tulloch is loaned to Rochdale.

The 21-year-old, who made his debut for Albion in 2019, is being released by manager Steve Bruce to gain more competitive experience.

Tulloch, an England U18 international, was previously on loan at Doncaster Rovers, but that was cut short after suffering a hamstring injury.

Rochdale is 22nd in League Two after a winless start to the season and manager Robbie Stockdale is eager to add extra firepower and pace to his team.

Albion boss Bruce hopes the experience can give Tulloch a range of games and confidence to build on for a return to the Hawthorns next summer.

Albion also handles loan applications for young defenders Zac Ashworth and Ethan Ingram.

Albion has made a number of signings so far this summer, including Jayson Molumby, a Brighton central midfielder, and John Swift from fellow Championship side Reading.

Okay Yokuslu, of Celta Vigo, has also been signed to bolster the club’s midfield options, while Jed Wallace has also been signed.

The club’s first full season under former Aston Villa and Birmingham boss Bruce started indifferently with a 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough.

Albion’s first home game of the season takes place on Monday night with Bruce’s side hosting Watford.