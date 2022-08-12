West Australian Only Fans mum Lucy Banks reveals abuse

<!–

A Western Australian mother has revealed how she had to change her name and move because of her neighbors’ angry reaction to her OnlyFans career.

Since the beginning of her career as an adult entertainer, Lucy Banks of Perth has been the subject of multiple police reports, receiving a brick inscribed with ‘slut’ in her yard and having to file multiple restraining orders – because of the way she earns her living.

The 32-year-old’s neighbors seem to believe her career with OnlyFans is putting her children at risk.

‘I was really upset. That was really disturbing to me. I am an exceptional mother and all I do is make sure my children are safe,” Ms Banks said news.com.

All reports against Ms. Banks were dismissed for lack of evidence.

Mrs. Banks’ working name did little to protect her identity and she changed it to protect the identities of herself and her family.

OnlyFans model Lucy Banks (pictured) revealed that she has been reported to child protection five times since the start of her current career

The mother of two also said she had to change her name to protect her children’s identities and that she threw a brick with the word “slut” on it in her yard

Ms. Banks has long been one of Australia’s highest earning adult entertainers after she quit her job in 2019 and signed up with OnlyFans.

Since then, she has earned the ire of curious locals who have constantly harassed the model and reported her to the police. However, she described the horror of receiving the stone.

“That took it to a new level and we moved a few weeks after that,” she said. “People can hate me as much as they want, that’s no problem. But it was clearly someone who doesn’t like me who knows where I live.

“People have no idea how much effort I put into making sure we’re safe.”

She said that she had not grown up in a stable manner, but that her job allowed her to have it in adulthood and take care of her own children.

‘We just have this stigma that can carry over into real life and be pretty scary’: Ms Banks said her distaste for her work on the internet put her at risk in the real world

The mum remains one of Australia’s highest-earning OnlyFans models and said she’s happy to provide her family with the stability she didn’t grow up with

She added that people who create sex content on the OnlyFans platform usually want to do the best for their families.

“We just have a stigma that can carry over into real life and be pretty scary,” she said.

When she last spoke to Daily Mail Australia, she boasted more than 3,700 subscribers and an income of up to $2,500 a day.

The OnlyFans star also revealed the stress she endured when a bag of lube and a vibrator, among other belongings, were snatched from her car.

“There’s a criminal out there who will be very shocked when he opens a bag full of huge dildos, OnlyFans gym tights and Lucy Banks car air fresheners,” said the mother of two.

“But the thought of a big, chunky criminal walking around in white OnlyFans gym tights makes me giggle,” she said.

“I called the police last night because I was convinced someone was on my roof.”

“The car break-in has made me so paranoid. I started to think I was being stalked and someone was after me, but I’m sure it was just a random coincidence.”

The star jokingly added that anyone who has seen a suspicious person wearing a green velvet bodycon dress, burgundy lace lingerie set, white bikini or a 10-inch pink dildo should immediately call the police.

Mrs. Banks shows no signs of slowing down on the platform.

‘For me it’s about freedom. To have time to be there for my family and buy a house, supplies and fun things for my kids without worrying about how much money is in the bank.”