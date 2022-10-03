West African mediators head to Burkina Faso following coup

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) – Regional mediators headed to Burkina Faso Monday in the wake of the West African country’s second coup this year, amid concerns that the latest coup could further delay elections and fuel Islamist extremist violence. would deepen in the region.

The news that the delegation from the regional bloc known as ECOWAS is traveling to the capital, Ouagadougou, came after diplomats confirmed that Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba had left for neighboring Togo after talks brokered by religious leaders.

Burkina Faso’s new leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore, 34, is the official head of state pending future elections, the junta announced on Sunday. Although ECOWAS, a 15-nation West African bloc, had reached an agreement to hold another vote by July 2024, it remained unclear whether that date would still hold.

Burkina Faso’s last democratically elected president was overthrown by Damiba in January out of frustration that his government had failed to stop extremist attacks. But the jihadist violence, which has killed thousands and forced 2 million people to flee their homes, continued and has now also ended Damiba’s tenure.

The new leader told reporters in interviews last weekend that conditions for soldiers in the field remained poor. Damiba hadn’t done enough to improve that situation, Traore said.

“I go on patrol with my men and we don’t have the basic logistics,” he told Voice of America. “In some villages the trees have no leaves because people eat the leaves. They eat weeds. We have proposed solutions to protect these people, but we are not being listened to. We have made so many proposals.”

In recent days, Traore’s followers have waved Russian flags and asked for military support to help fight the jihadists, as neighboring Mali has done with Russia’s Wagner Group. However, those Russian mercenaries have been accused of human rights violations and some fear that their involvement in Burkina Faso would only make matters worse.

It remains to be seen whether Traoré and his armed forces can turn the crisis around as international condemnation of the new coup mounts. Political chaos erupted into unrest over the weekend as protesters attacked the French embassy in the capital and several other buildings across the country linked to France.

Anti-French sentiment rose further after a representative of the junta said on state television that Damiba had taken refuge at a French military base in Burkina Faso. France vehemently denied the accusation and any involvement in the unfolding events.

The 4,000 French citizens registered in Burkina Faso are urged to stay at home, said Anne-Claire Legendre, spokeswoman for the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The situation is very unstable in Burkina Faso,” she told the Associated Press in Paris on Sunday. “There have been serious breaches of the security of our diplomatic presence. Unacceptable violations that we condemn.”

Mednick reported this from Barcelona. Associated Press journalists Krista Larson in Dakar, Senegal and Jeffrey Schaeffer in Paris contributed.

