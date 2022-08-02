Wesley Fofana should REJECT Chelsea and stay at Leicester says former Blues captain

Wesley Fofana should stay at Leicester City rather than make a move to Chelsea, according to former Blues defender and compatriot Frank Leboeuf.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, prompting the Foxes to secure an £85million price tag on the centre-back.

However, Leboeuf, who spent five years at Chelsea and captained the Blues 15 times during his stint there, believes it would be better for Fofana to stay at King Power Stadium now, rather than join Thomas Tuchel.

Frank Leboeuf said Wesley Fofana should stay at Leicester rather than move to Chelsea

“It’s always a bet you take because you never know when the defender is going to settle down,” said World Cup winner Leboeuf, according to the Metro.

‘It is a difficult situation with Fofana. You want a young player, [say] “I think he’s going to be one of the best central defenders in the world,” to say now you have to spend £80 million to get him.

‘[But] the guy isn’t even [a France] international, only played for St Etienne and Leicester, got injured last season, even though he was absolutely fantastic, it’s hard to say ‘okay, we’re going to spend that’.’

Fofana is a talent to watch out for, but he would face competition at Stamford Bridge.

Kalidou Koulibaly joined from Napoli this summer, with the Senegalese international starring Thiago Silva, Malang Sarr and Trevoh Chalobah as options center back for the Blues.

However, Tuchel’s favored 3-4-1-2 system means they need more central defense players, rumored Chelsea’s approach to Fofana.

Leboeuf wonders how Fofana would feel fighting for a central defender at Stamford Bridge

“He has a bright future but he knows that Koulibaly just signed, Thiago Silva is here, Chalobah is still [there], so where is he put in that situation?’ added Leboeuf.

Will there be a rotation system? “How many games am I going to play?” I don’t know if I want to take that bet.

‘[He could say]”I’m going to play for Leicester, it’s not for Chelsea, but at least I’m going to play and show to the world and maybe sign for a club that will give me a better place than Chelsea can do”.’

The Foxes signed Fofana from St Etienne two years ago for £36.5 million, but he missed most of last season after suffering a broken leg in pre-season last August.

Former Chelsea defenders Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen left the club this summer at the end of their contracts.

The Blues kick off their Premier League campaign with Saturday’s trip to Everton, led by another former Chelsea player Frank Lampard.