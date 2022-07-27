Wesley Fofana is NOT for sale say Leicester amid interest from Chelsea
Leicester are not planning to consider bids for Wesley Fofana due to interest in the Chelsea defender.
The Blues have turned their attention to Fofana, 21, with top target Jules Kounde preferring to join Barcelona from Seville.
Chelsea are also following French centre-back Presnel Kimpembe, 26, who still has a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain.
Leicester are not interested in selling Wesley Fofana as he recently signed a five-year deal
But after agreeing a new five-year deal with Fofana in March, Leicester is reluctant to hold a sale as things stand.
The Foxes have a reputation for asking high prices for their best players.
Manchester United paid £80 million for Harry Maguire in 2019 and Ben Chilwell joined Chelsea a year later for £50 million.
Chelsea target Joules Kounde has expressed interest in moving to Barcelona from Sevilla
If Leicester were ever to sell Fofana – a very small prospect – the fee would likely set a world record for a defender, eclipsing that of Maguire.
Leicester signed Fofana two years ago for £31.5 million from Saint-Etienne.
He has quickly developed into one of Europe’s outstanding young defenders, despite a broken leg that left him sidelined for most of last season.