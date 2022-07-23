Wes Moore Wins Democratic Primary for Maryland Governor

Wes Moore, a famous author and former nonprofit executive who campaigned as a political outsider, has won the Democratic primary for governor of Maryland.

TK days after the vote ended, The Associated Press declared Mr Moore the winner over Tom Perez, a former labor secretary and Democratic National Committee chairman; Peter Franchot, the State Comptroller; and six other candidates.

Mr. Moore, a bestselling author who hosted a show on Oprah Winfrey’s cable network for a while, set himself up as a dynamic newcomer in a race in which his greatest rivals were all veterans of Maryland or national politics. In addition to an endorsement from Ms. Winfrey, he had the support of Democratic leaders from both chambers of the Maryland legislature and three members of the state’s congressional delegation — a strong achievement for a first-time candidate.