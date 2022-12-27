Werribee South, Melbourne: A woman was rushed to hospital after she was found on fire in the front yard of her home

Detectives believe the woman was set on fire following a property dispute.

A young woman was left fighting for her life after she was found on fire in the front yard of a Melbourne home following a dispute.

The woman, in her 30s, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, after receiving severe burns around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

She was airlifted from a property on Rivercoast Road in Werribee South, around 20 miles southwest of the CBD, and taken to a hospital in Melbourne.

A man at the scene who identified himself as the woman’s brother said she had been in an argument with a man and another woman.

A young woman was left fighting for her life after she was found burning in the front yard of a Melbourne home following a dispute

He said she had been trying to defuse the situation when she was doused with gasoline and set on fire. wyndham tv reports.

Two other people were slightly injured during the incident.

A man and a woman help the police with their investigations as a crime scene is established and detectives investigate the property.

Investigators believe the incident occurred after a dispute.