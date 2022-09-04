Werribee house fire child deaths linked to Victorian triple-0 and ambulance delays

Chronic delays in Victoria’s emergency calls kept a triple-0 caller on hold as four children died in a house fire last year.

A caller who reported the house fire that killed four children in the west Melbourne suburb of Werribee last year was unable to get through for more than three minutes, a scathing report shows.

The benchmark time for answering a triple-0 call to refer emergency services and police to a life-threatening incident is less than five seconds.

Elin Osman, 1, was one of the children killed in a house fire in Melbourne’s western suburb of Werribee, where the triple-0 caller was delayed in getting through.

A report on Victoria’s triple-0 deficiencies found that the caller who reported the Werribee house fire in November was first put on hold for one minute and 22 seconds.

This was because too many operators on the Telstra service were on hold to relay calls to Victorian ambulances, the Sunday Age reported.

It took another 79 seconds for someone from the operator for Victoria’s Emergency Services Telecommunications Authority (ESTA) to answer the call.

It took another 10 minutes for firefighters to arrive at the fiery inferno where the children Hamid, 10, Esin, 6, Nadir, 3, and Elin, 1 were still inside.

Their father Nagmeldin Osman had tried to get them out of the house but was blocked by flames.

When the fire brigade broke into the garage, they found the bodies of the children.

It took firefighters another 10 minutes to get to a fatal house fire in Werribee after the triple-0 caller reporting the fire was unable to get through for more than three minutes

The triple-0 outage at Werribee was just one incident highlighted in the report, which found that between July 2021 and the end of May, 33 people died while emergency calls were put on hold during 40 life-threatening events.

Disaster Response Inspector General Tony Pearce, who wrote the report, said it is up to the coroner’s court to decide whether delays contributed to the deaths.

The benchmark for Victoria’s triple-0 service is that 90 percent of ambulance calls are answered within five seconds.

But the report found that the benchmark was missed throughout the period: in September 2021, 67.8 percent of calls were answered within five seconds.

The delay time reached an all-time low in January 2022, when only 39 percent of calls were answered on time.

This means that fewer than four in ten calls were answered in line with the benchmark.

“During this period, the Victorian government ended the latest in a series of lockdowns and began easing restrictions,” Pearce’s 150-page report says.

Mourners gather at the site of the Werribee house fire that killed four children

“This contributed to a significant increase in call volume, with ESTA answering approximately 2,800 calls per day for eight months, which is 400 more per day than the 2020/21 average.”

ESTA reported the lowest emergency call response performance in its history in the six months from October 2021 to March this year.

This resulted in thousands of callers having to wait more than a minute each month for ESTA to answer their emergency call.

Some calls, Mr Pearce said, were queued for “totally unacceptable” lengths of time – 10 minutes, 15 minutes and longer.

Forty potential ‘adverse reactions’ related to delays in answering calls, decisions on command and control of the agencies and/or problems with ambulance services.

Of those 40 events, 33 patients did not survive.

Among them was Alisha Hussein, 14, who died of an asthma attack, waiting in her parents’ car, waiting 15 minutes for a triple-0 call to be answered.

The benchmark for Victoria’s triple-zero call service, operated by the Emergency Services Telecommunications Authority (ESTA), is that 90 percent of ambulance calls are answered within five seconds

The family of Nick Panagiotopoulos, 47, made multiple calls to triple-0 that went unanswered after he collapsed with chest pain.

When the ambulance arrived after 25 minutes of waiting, it was too late.

One person waited more than 76 minutes in January to speak to an ETSA caller.

Resourcing was identified as a major reason why callers experienced delays, with ESTA missing opportunities to recruit and deploy additional call takers.

Response times have improved since the assessment began in January 2022, rising to 86.2 percent in five seconds in June this year.

“This improvement is undoubtedly due to some urgent government interventions and the dedicated efforts of ESTA,” he said.

ESTA reported the lowest emergency call response performance in its history in the six months from October 2021 to March this year

Mr Pearce made 42 findings and eight recommendations, all of which are recognized by the government.

This assessment comes after an earlier assessment by former Victoria Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton of ESTA, which recommended that the agency be renamed, brought under government control and the board dissolved.

Emergency Relief Minister Jaclyn Symes expressed her condolences to those who had lost their loved ones during the pandemic.

“It’s unacceptable,” she told reporters on Saturday. “That’s why we acted, that’s why we made investments.”

The government has pledged to recruit and train nearly 400 additional call-takers under a $333 million state budget package announced in May.

“Today’s ESTA is not the same as the ESTA from six months ago,” Ms Symes said. “It’s stronger, more resilient and better equipped to respond to high demand.”