Werewolf killer who stabbed 65-year-old 50 times poses on dating apps as ‘easy-going adventurer’

Prosecutors are asking a judge to add new rules to the court order for the release of 37-year-old Pankaj Bhasin, who stabbed a store manager in Alexandria 50 times.

A Virginia man who stabbed a stranger more than 50 times after claiming he thought he was a werewolf has created a dating profile describing himself as “an easygoing adventurer” who recently returned from “two years of travel.”

Pankaj Bhasin, 37, known as the ‘werewolf’ killer, was found not guilty of insanity in 2019.

He is alleged to have stabbed a stranger, Brad Jackson, a 65-year-old store manager more than 50 times in Alexandria, Virginia, in July 2018.

Jackson ran a window shop in Old Town Alexandria. During the brutal attack, his neck was broken and he was stabbed with a box cutter.

At the trial, Bhasin’s defense argued that he had suffered from a psychotic disorder.

He has been monitored in a mental health facility for the past three years, but since his parole in July, there are now new concerns about his online activities.

On Bhasin’s Facebook profile, he wrote how he was “an easygoing adventurer who believes in universal connection” who “recently comes back from two years of travel.”

Conditions for his release include wearing a GPS monitor, taking medication and receiving home visits from aid workers.

But now prosecutors are asking that Bhasin be barred from using social media or at least allow them to see what kind of material he watches and posts online.

“Because the acquitted can meet potential romantic partners while not only hiding his recent history, but also actively lying, these individuals could be put at risk at a time when the acquitted is transitioning into the community for the first time,” the motion said. WRC TV.

His profile has since been completely erased after a woman raised the alarm earlier this month.

She commented on his profile along with details of the brutal murder, marking it as a “warning for those of us on dating apps.”

‘What struck me was a person who killed my boyfriend, who had been locked up in a mental hospital for several years, was now online dating on the internet with a profile that basically said, likes to have fun, easy going ‘, Sarah Bryen said.

Another woman who was a friend of Jackson told the television station how she had heard of other women who had seen Bhasin’s profile on Bumble, on Hinge, on other sites, so even if someone gets removed, there’s nothing to say that he just won’t create another profile.’

Bhasin’s attorney Peter Greenspun released a statement about his client:

“Pankaj Bhasin is doing extremely well. After his arrest, Mr Bhasin was detained and then hospitalized for an extended period. He has worked extremely hard during his treatment. Due to his progress in the hospital, Mr Bhasin was granted a court-approved conditional release.

All this does not detract from the tragedy of the death of Bradford Jackson and the overwhelming loss to his many family and friends. Mr. Bhasin has expressed his regret for Mr. Jackson and those who have known him in every possible environment, including during his treatment. While these expressions are understandably not enough for those who suffer, they are genuine and constant, and have been an important part of his recovery.

Pankaj Bhasin continues to follow the directions of the Circuit Court in granting his parole and continues to work hard with his treatment team. He follows every requirement and remains grateful to his family and all his practitioners who have worked so hard with him and continue to work to achieve the best possible outcome.”

A decision on the additional conditions will be made on Thursday during a court hearing in Alexandria.