‘Werewolf by Night’: When Might We See the Characters Again?

Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for Werewolf by Night.Part of what makes the new Marvel Cinematic Universe TV special Werewolf at night so amazing is how thoroughly it is committed to being just a standalone property. There are no gratuitous cameos from other Marvel superheroes, nor are there any awkward pauses in the story to establish plot threads that could be picked up in other future movies. There aren’t even any end credits scenes meant to get fans excited for future movies. Werewolf at night is a thoroughly unique entry in the MCU saga, but it’s also doubtful that it will be the last place we’ll ever see the main characters again.





Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly), Jack Russell/Werewolf at Night (Gael Garcia Bernal), and Ted/Man-Thing have been fixtures in Marvel comic mythology for years and, in some cases, decades. There’s no way they were ever meant to be one-off individuals in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially since Werewolf by Night and Man-Thing are already teased for having some sort of presence in an upcoming multiverse Avengers Campus theme park ride. There is no doubt that we will see these people again… but the question now is, where?

NECKLACE VIDEO OF THE DAY

A continuation on Werewolf at night seems like an obvious choice, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe has consistently shown that these superheroes and creatures are never limited to just their solo franchise. Ant Man/Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), for example, made his second Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance, following his debut in ant manin the function of 2016 Captain America: Civil War. In other words, each of Werewolf at night leads can then appear in any number of upcoming Marvel Studios properties. However, what specific traits they can appear in varies greatly from character to character.

RELATED: The MCU Should Make More TV Specials Like ‘Werewolf by Night’





Elsa Bloodstone

Image via Disney+

As Werewolf at night ends, Elsa Bloodstone is now in control of her family’s mansion and the precious Bloodstone, while showing a much more empathetic approach to monsters than her ancestors. Her future is riddled with uncertainty, but now she has the strength needed to control her destiny. Since she’s only been around in the comics since 2001, there aren’t 50+ years of comic book mythology to draw on when figuring out where Elsa Bloodstone might appear next in the MCU.

Still, some of her comic book exploits can paint a picture of where her live-action incarnation ends next. Elsa . for example along with the Thunderbolts in the comics. With the Lightning strikes movie comes around the corner for a July 2024 debut, it might make sense for this character to once again cross paths with these wicked characters. Valkyrie also enlisted Elsa’s help in a 2013 issue of: Fearless Defenders, so maybe wherever Valkyrie shows up next, she’ll be paired up with her. Of course, Elsa and everyone else Werewolf at night characters seem ripe choices to appear in Sheet as it will also focus on miraculous monsters. But now that Sheet has been put on hold, it doesn’t seem likely that will be the next time we see Elsa Bloodstone.

One potentially interesting character that Elsa Bloodstone can be paired with is the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings figure Xu Xialing (Meng’er Zhang). While it may sound like an arbitrary idea to throw the two together, both characters capped off their inaugural Marvel Cinematic Universe appearances by claiming ownership over their family’s estate and realm. The parallels between Xialing and Elsa may be close enough for her to pop up in the future Shang-Chi adventure, if only in a supportive capacity.

Jack Russell/Werewolf at Night

Image via Disney+

While Elsa Bloodstone has only been in the comics since 2001, Werewolf at night has been a fixture in Marvel Comics lore for decades. Even the name Werewolf at Night dates from 1953 in a comic published by Atlas Comics, the predecessor of Marvel Comics. With so many years of stories under his belt, there are countless possibilities for where Jack Russell/Werewolf by Night could appear next. This includes a possible second season of Moon Knighta pairing that would make sense not only because the two share a horror sensibility, but also because Moon Knight debuted in a Werewolf at night comic.

Beyond Moon Knight, Werewolf by Night could also share the screen with the Merc with a Mouth in Deadpool 3. After all, Werewolf by Night’s inaugural MCU appearance shows that he is capable of unbelievable carnage, the kind of violence that can only be applied in a PG-13 environment when realized in black and white. If this franchise wants to maintain Werewolf by Night’s tendency to rip people to shreds in colored stories, then the inevitable R-rated tableau of the next Deadpool outing could be a perfect place for this character. Plus, the inherently zany nature of the Deadpool movies means introducing a werewolf into this character’s world seems like a natural progression.

It’s also worth noting that the Darkhold book has played a bigger role in Russell’s comic book exploits, and this text has already appeared in multiple MCU projects, including owned by Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) in WandaVision. That character’s solo show, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, could use the Darkhold book as a way to organically weave Werewolf by Night into its story. It can’t hurt that already this was a show about a witch, a werewolf would feel like a natural extension of the ghostly and supernatural proceeding.

Ted/Man-Thing

Image via Disney+

of all Werewolf at night protagonists, Ted/Man-Thing is the one that is arguably the easiest to fold in other Marvel Studios properties. This comes down to the simple fact that this character is portrayed through a variety of special effects techniques (including largely practical means) and an on-set stand-in rather than a well-known actor. Figuring out when Bloodstone or Russell could appear next would require working around Donnelly and Bernal’s complicated schedules, respectively. But for Ted/Man-Thing, things are much simpler. You can make things as fast as just throwing a digital version of the character into post-production in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project. Given this ease, it seems likely that we’ll be seeing Ted/Man-Thing the fastest in the MCU.

Still, not just any MCU project can end up in a huge swamp beast (it might not be right for Daredevil: Born Again, for example). Still, there are other upcoming projects that Ted/Man-Thing could be an organic fit for. Sheet is an obvious choice, ditto Lightning strikes or Agatha: Coven of Chaos. A unique place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that Ted/Man-Thing could eventually factor in are upcoming projects with some sort of Iron Man ties to like iron heart or armor wars.

One of the super-powered enemies Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) facing in Iron Man 3 was Ellen Brandt (Stephanie Szostak). In the movie, she’s just portrayed as another enhanced soldier working for evil forces, but in the comics, she’s Ted’s wife before he becomes the man thing. Although it is strongly implied that she perished in Iron Man 3That doesn’t mean her impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe is over. The fact that Stark has any connection to someone so important in Man-Thing’s life, let alone such a noticeable and hostile dynamic, means that this creature could get caught up in the feats of his superhero successors. It might not be the first place that comes to mind when wondering where Ted/Man-Thing will show up next, but if he shows up in armor warsfor example, could be a great way to pay off one of the earliest Marvel Cinematic Universe sequels.