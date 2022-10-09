Werewolf by Night Star Keen to Stay in the MCU

But there’s more to it than that: it also has elements of those Hammer horrors in it, along with cult classics like City of the Dead (known in the US as horror hotel), Roger Corman’s cycle of Edgar Allan Poe films, or early Mario Bava gems like black sunday.

Even Werewolf at night set in the MCU, it’s a corner of the universe like we’ve never seen before, occupied by the likes of Man-Thing and the Living Mummy, as well as the title character, played by Gael Garcia Bernal.

In the film (technically a feature as it lasts longer than 40 minutes), Bernal’s Jack Russell infiltrates a secret society of monster hunters gathered after the death of their leader, Ulysses Bloodstone. What they don’t know is that Russell, himself a monster, is there to destroy their organization and free his friend Ted – aka Man-Thing – before they can wipe him out.

Donnelly’s character, Elsa Bloodstone, is the daughter of the fallen leader of society, who has been estranged for many years but comes home with an agenda of her own.

“I went to read everything I could about Elsa,” Donnelly says of the character, who first appeared in a Marvel comic book in December 2001. Nextwave Comics and her recently released One-Shot novel that did all the research I could in those terms.”

Donnelly tells us what immediately drew her to the character in the comics. “I like her attitude,” she says. “A bit sarcastic, really nice. The fact that she has a really good time in these ridiculously dangerous situations, I just loved. But of course that also made me wonder, ‘How did she get to that point? How do you become that person?’”