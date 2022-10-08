Werewolf By Night Director Recalls On-Set “Panic Moment”

Werewolf at night is a big deal for the MCU and introduces a darker part of the Marvel universe that is reportedly set to shake things up in the future. It’s also a one-off special that doesn’t really set up further adventures for the main characters of werewolf Jack Russell (Gael Garcia Bernal) or hunter Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly), but we sure hope to see them again!

After D23 we had to sit down with Werewolf at night director Michael Giacchino and talked about the process of making the haunted season spectacular, and the acclaimed composer talked about the challenges of filming the special over a tight 12-day schedule. When asked if there were certain parts of the shoot that stayed with him after the cast and crew finished filming, he recalled a very specific “panic moment” on set during the scene where Donnelly’s Elsa is locked in a cage with Bernal’s transforming lycanthrope through a fierce cabal of monster hunters.

“We’ve spent so much time designing this cage and figuring out this and that, what’s going to happen, how they can’t escape it,” Giacchino tells Den of Geek. “There was a whole section [of the cage] that could come off so the actors could go in and out as needed. Turns out we didn’t even have to use it in the end because Laura [Donnelly] could just walk between the bars of the cage. We were all like, ‘Take your seat’, and she just went in. I was like, ‘Wait, what just happened? Oh no.’ Suddenly we had this panic moment. “Are people going to believe they can really stay there? If only they could fit through the bars?!’ But it all worked out, it’s good.”

Giacchino Says Marvel Didn’t Put Limits On The Kind Of Horror They Could Dive In Werewolf at night. “Surprisingly, every time I wanted to do something specific, they said, ‘Great. Let’s do it.’ To their credit, they really supported me in the direction I wanted to go,” but it was important to him that the one-off monster movie would be a truly unique and scary experience for younger MCU fans who wouldn’t be in a hurry.