‘We’re with you,’ Biden tells Puerto Rico ahead of visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will assess damage from Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico on Monday, where tens of thousands of people are still without power two weeks after the storm hit.

Power has been restored for about 90% of the island's 1.47 million customers, as well as more than 137,000 others, mostly in the hardest-hit areas of Puerto Rico's southern and western regions. Another 66,000 customers are without water.

Biden has promised that the US government will not abandon Puerto Rico as it begins to rebuild again, five years after the more powerful Hurricane Maria devastated the island in 2017.

“We see what you’re going through, and we’re with you,” Biden told Puerto Ricans and Floridians on his official Twitter account on Sunday.

Florida is cleaning up after Hurricane Ian swept through that state last week, killing more than 60 people, decimating some coastal communities and flooding others. Biden plans to visit Florida on Wednesday to assess the damage.

The president, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden and Deanne Criswell, the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, was set to land Monday in Ponce, Puerto Rico, a city on the south coast. Most storm damage is in southern Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi said he would inform Biden of recovery efforts.

“We will ensure that we continue to work together to ensure the continuity of an already ongoing reconstruction,” the governor tweeted on Sunday.

Fiona caused catastrophic flooding, shattered roads and bridges, and caused more than 100 landslides when it hit Puerto Rico on September 18. At least two people died after being swept away by flooding, and several others died in accidents related to candle or generator use during the island-wide power outages.

Government officials have estimated damage of about $3 billion, but warn that costs could rise significantly as assessments continue.

Some people in Puerto Rico wondered if Biden’s visit would change anything, recalling President Donald Trump’s visit after Hurricane Maria struck as a more powerful Category 4 storm in 2017, throwing rolls of paper towels into a crowd. in a display that shook many.

Manuel Veguilla, a 63-year-old retired mechanic living in a remote community in the hard-hit northern mountain town of Caguas, said he didn’t expect his life to improve in the wake of Fiona, who cut his neighborhood off from any help for a week.

“They always offer the kids the lollipop,” he said, referring to Biden’s visit. “But in the end, the result is always the same. The aid goes to those who have the most.”

Criswell, who discussed the aftermath of Fiona and Ian on four Sunday TV news programs, reiterated Biden’s promise to Fiona’s victims.

“We didn’t leave Puerto Rico,” she said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Criswell said on ABC’s “This Week” that FEMA personnel were sent to the island before the storm hit and that “they will stay with the people of Puerto Rico” during the recovery efforts.

Biden recently told Pierluisi that he has authorized 100% federal funding for a month for debris removal, search and rescue efforts, power and water recovery, shelter and food.

The lack of electric power on the island led to the temporary closure of businesses, including gas stations and supermarkets, as fuel supplies dwindled due to the heavy use of generators. As a result, many cheered the Biden administration’s decision to temporarily waive a federal law so that a British Petroleum vessel could deliver 300,000 barrels of diesel.

Many have also begun to demand that Puerto Rico be completely exempted from the law, known as: the Jones Act, which requires that all goods transported to Puerto Rico be on board a ship that is built in the US, owned and crewed by US citizens, and that flies the US flag. This drives up costs for an island that already imports 85% of its food.

sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., also said Puerto Ricans would not be forgotten.

Rubio said the island “appeared to be in a better position to respond this time around” because of the alignment of personnel and supplies before the storm hit and because part of Puerto Rico’s electrical grid had been rebuilt after Hurricane Maria.

“We will do everything we can, we have always done, to support Puerto Rico now in its recovery from another devastating storm,” Rubio said on CNN’s State of the Union.

