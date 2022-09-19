We’re winnin’ it! Ukrainians celebrate as McDONALD’S reopens in Kyiv

Selected McDonald’s restaurants will reopen in Kiev from tomorrow, the company’s head of corporate communications in Ukraine confirmed, in the latest symbol of Ukrainian success in fending off the Russian invasion.

Three restaurants in the Ukrainian capital will first open for delivery from September 20, followed by several more venues in Kiev and across the country further west a week later.

Restaurants will then resume their typical operations in October, according to communications manager Alesya Mudzhyri, with evacuation plans in place in case air raid sirens are triggered by an incoming threat.

Meanwhile in Russia, former McDonalds restaurants have been closed and renamed after the US fast food giant became one of thousands of Western companies pulling out of the country amid the war in Ukraine.

Three restaurants in the Ukrainian capital will only open for delivery from September 20, followed by several more venues in Kiev and across the country further west a week late (A man walks past a closed McDonald’s restaurant in central Kiev, Ukraine, the day after Russian tank rolled over the border)

McDonald’s communications manager in Ukraine Alesya Mudzhyri (left) said restaurants will only deliver for a few weeks before restaurants resume normal operations in October (delivery only sign right)

Mudzhyri announced that the restaurants on Bazhana Avenue, Gagarin Avenue and Hryshka street would be the first McDonald’s to reopen in the capital from September 20, with seven others following shortly.

‘The newly opened restaurants will operate to the same high standards of food quality, cleanliness and speed of service as before,’ the communications manager announced in a social media post.

Mudzhyri added that restaurants will remain open from 9am to 9pm and will close “when air raid sirens go off to allow staff and guests to evacuate to the nearest shelter” – but not before the team “quickly issues all orders already paid for”.

McDonald’s will provide its McDelivery service in partnership with Spanish convenience store Glovo until it is ready to reopen all stores full time.

In Russia, former McDonald’s restaurants were renamed after the fast food giant’s decision to cease operations following Putin’s war in Ukraine.

The new chain ‘Vkusno i tochka’ – translated to ‘Tasty, and that’s it’ or ‘Delicious, full stop’ – emerged after McDonald’s sold its franchises to a Russian businessman in June.

Vkusno i tochka reopened on June 12 with a new menu, new storefront and smart staff uniforms, but consumers were less than enthusiastic about the quality of the food on offer.

Less than a month after the chain opened for the first time, executives issued a statement to the Russian news agency Tass, explaining that a poor potato harvest in 2021 meant several restaurants were unable to serve fries.

McDonald’s replacement fast food chain in Russia, ‘Vkusno i tochka’, is running out of French fries and was forced to temporarily stop serving them

Customers have complained about mold on the buns of their burgers at several outlets

Vkusno in tockha’s uniforms are almost identical to McDonald’s work clothes, and the old equipment was left as part of the exit agreement

However, the Russian Ministry of Agriculture issued an amusing statement on Telegram titled: ‘There are potatoes – and that’s it,’ disputing Vkusno in tochka’s account that it could not buy domestic potatoes.

“The Russian market is fully supplied with potatoes, including processed ones. In addition, crops from the new harvest are already coming in, which rules out the possibility of shortages,’ the ministry said.

The contradictory statement came just days after the chain was caught serving moldy burgers to tired customers, suggesting it was also struggling to find fresh burger buns.

Diners have complained of mold on the buns of their burgers at several outlets, according to Ksenia Sobchak, a popular TV celebrity and the Russian opposition’s most prominent female politician.

Russia’s converted McDonald’s restaurants have been caught serving moldy burgers to tired customers after the US chain left the country over its invasion of Ukraine

The first McDonald’s in Russia opened in the center of Moscow more than three decades ago, shortly after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

It was a powerful symbol of the easing of Cold War tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union.

McDonald’s was the first American fast food restaurant to open in the Soviet Union, which collapsed in 1991.

Its decision to leave came as other US food and beverage giants, including Coca-Cola, Pepsi and Starbucks, halted or closed operations in Russia due to Western sanctions.

Russian businessman Alexander Govor, who ran 25 McDonald’s branches in Siberia, bought all 847 sites from the company in May to introduce Vkusno in tochka.

Mr. Govor is also a co-owner of Neftekhimservis, a construction company that operates an oil refinery.

McDonald’s operations in Russia were worth about 9 percent of its annual revenue, equivalent to about $2 billion (£1.48 billion).