Were Today and Sunrise BANNED from asking Open champion Cam Smith about joining rebel LIV golf tour?

Eyebrows have been raised after British Open champion Cameron Smith appeared on both Sunrise and the Today show to discuss his St Andrews triumph – but a possible defection from the controversial LIV tour didn’t judge a single entry.

The affable Queenslander, 28, was happy to discuss his epic win on Scotland’s famed greens, non-stop beers and his flowing mullet – but the sporting elephant in the room was bizarrely out of the question.

Smith spoke to Sunrise sportswriter Mark Beretta on Channel 7 early Friday morning, for a follow-up interview on Channel 9 with Ally Langdon and Alex Cullen.

Both interviews praised Smith’s electric performance on the final day, where he finished 20 under par to win the British Open by one stroke.

With Smith reportedly weighing a monstrous $130 million bid from LIV CEO Greg Norman to join Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka on the Rebel tour, what he chooses next in his career is a huge conversation. become. point.

Fellow Aussies Adam Scott and Marc Leishman are also still being linked with a move to the Saudi-backed tour.

South African golfing legend Ernie Els has advised Australian cult hero Smith to stick with the PGA, and the four-time major added that the 54-hole, no-cut events offered by LIV have “no substance.”

“Cam is in a great position. He is entering his peak. He’s 28. He has time now to win (more) majors and I wouldn’t want to jeopardize that,” Els said ahead of the Senior British Open.

“So I wouldn’t go on another tour at this stage where I might not be playing in a major anymore or be in a position to have to defend myself to play in a major.

Cameron Smith was in the mood to celebrate after winning the British Open by one stroke

“If I were Cam, I’d just like to play golf and write myself as far down in the history books as possible.

“I’d stay right where I am, do what I’m doing, and the money is there. It’s already there. The way he plays, you know, the level at which he golfs, and he might give up, so I’d stay in my lane and try to win majors.”

Smith told both Sunrise and Today that he plans to have a barbecue with friends at his luxury home in Jacksonville, Florida this weekend to toast his success at the British Open.

He admitted to having had ‘a lot’ of drinks from the famed Claret Jug before confirming that he plans to return to Australia for the first time in three years before Christmas.