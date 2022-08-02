We’re the game changers! England heroes hope to inspire the next generation after Euro 2022 glory

It started with a chorus from Three Lions and ended with Rachel Daly performing River Deep, Mountain High. Seven thousand people gathered in Trafalgar Square for the Euro 2022 victory celebration in central London.

Players wore bucket hats and sunglasses to hide tired eyes after partied in their hotel until 4am.

Leah Williamson admitted she was feeling ‘a little rough’ but the England captain still managed to find poignant words to describe the significance of what winning this tournament will do for the women’s game.

Flags fluttered as fans flocked to central London to celebrate the European Championship title

“The legacy of the tournament was already made before that last game, the young girls and the women who can aspire to be us,” Williamson said. “We’ve changed the game, hopefully in this country and around the world.”

The Arsenal defender touted boss Sarina Wiegman as the “missing ingredient” and revealed the players had “partied more than they played football” in the past 24 hours.

Everyone was still ecstatic – none more so than Chloe Kelly, who joked that her shirt ‘stayed on’ after she took it off in celebration in the wake of her match-winning goal.

“I haven’t stopped dancing, my feet just keep going!” said Kelly. “Everyone is all buzzing. We had a good night last night, but some of us were a little worse to bear this morning.’

Ella Toone, the goalscorer of England’s first goal, was asked about a tweet from Harry Kane, telling her to ‘bow down’ to her impressive aborted finish.

Toone joked: ‘Yes, I taught him that (technique)! It took about 10 minutes to get into the net. Then I ran, the stadium erupted and it was the best feeling in the world.

“It’s been an incredible 24 hours and I’m sure the celebrations will continue. The whole bus back to the hotel was partying. Everyone was on tables, chairs, down the aisles everywhere.’

Tournament winner Beth Mead’s golden boot and player was one of the more emotional stars on the podium.

“I didn’t expect it,” she said of her individual gong. “I am so proud to be part of this team. The player of the tournament means everything, but being part of this team means more.”

Mead was left out of Team GB’s squad for the Tokyo Olympics last summer and had to fight his way back into the England squad.

“I’m (getting emotional),” she added. “I’m losing my voice, as you can see. Sometimes football sucks. I’ve worked hard and feel so lucky to be part of this group, I’m just so happy to be here.”

But the biggest cheer of the day went to manager Wiegman, who was told by BBC presenter Alex Scott to lift the trophy.

“It’s really heavy!” Wiegman joked. But she then ran to the front of the stage and hoisted the trophy in the air. Lucy Bronze revealed that she had tried to give Wiegman a beer in the morning meeting before the players headed to central London.

“The last message I sent on my phone was at 4 AM,” Bronze said. “It didn’t make much sense. And then we all had to get up at 8:30 am to meet and get here. Sarina found it difficult to keep up with English customs. She had a few comments this morning!

“I tried to get her a beer before she started the meeting and she said, ‘Please don’t, Lucy.’ We’ve rolled her up, but it’s something she needs to get used to now that she’s an honorary Englishwoman. She will have to practice (drink beer). Hopefully we can have more nights like that, so she’ll need it!’

The England players were welcomed to their hotel by their friends and family with cake, pizza, alcohol and canapés.

“My family has two children under two (years old). I’m not going to lie, my cousin did really well,” Bronze added. ‘He kept up with everyone, he was on the dance floor a little bit until 2 am.

“He thought he had a medal on because he had a rope with a picture of his Aunt Lucy!”

The longest serving member of the squad, Jill Scott, received a huge ovation from the crowd. Scott, who made her debut in 2006, played a pivotal role in the final, coming off the bench to bolster England’s midfield. “I’m so honored to play a small part on this team,” she said.

“Everyone who put on the shirt, everyone who believed in women’s football… we just wanted to be ‘soccer’ and hopefully that is now experienced around the world.”

When the players had finished their speeches, Captain Williamson addressed the audience: ‘We have a little surprise for everyone, Rachel Daly is going to sing for you.’

Daly’s singing shows became a regular feature after European Championship victories and she took the stage for a rendition of Tina Turner’s River Deep, Mountain High. She hit an impressive array of notes, but was eventually drowned out by the background music as the rest of the team danced behind her.

After all the sing-alongs, presenter and former England player Scott brought the party to an end. “Hashtag, who cares?” she asked. ‘Millions of worries. Millions.

“And as our England captain said, this tournament may be over, but this is just the beginning of a magical journey.”