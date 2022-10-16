‘We’re not doing well AT ALL’: Xavi savagely criticises his Barcelona side after Real Madrid loss

<!–

Xavi Hernandez has complained about his team’s performance when Barcelona gave up their top La Liga lead on Sunday with a loss to Real Madrid.

Both teams went into the Clásico game with an unbeaten start to their LaLiga campaigns, but Barca led the league on goal difference.

In the 250th episode of the historic game, Real Madrid won comfortably on home soil.

Xavi Hernandez has reflected on his Barcelona’s disappointing defeat to Real Madrid

Goals from Karim Benzema and Fede Valverde put the home side ahead before Ferran Torres scored a consolation late in the game that was eventually overturned by a last-minute Rodrygo penalty.

Speaking after the game, Xavi did not downplay the significance of the defeat amid the club’s struggles in Europe, but insisted that he take responsibility for the result.

‘We have to be self-critical. We’re not doing well at all. We are in a very bad dynamic and we need to change it immediately. I feel bad and frustrated. We weren’t as aggressive as we should have been.

Barcelona were unable to gain a foothold in the Clásico game and surrender their LaLiga in defeat

The result comes just days after their Champions League future was seriously questioned after failing to beat Inter Milan

“I don’t think Madrid have beaten us in intensity, but they have maturity, they have competed better, they are a more experienced and mature team than we are at the moment.

“I will never blame the players. It will not happen. I am the captain of this ship and I take my responsibility.’

Although Barcelona entered the top of LaLiga with only points loss on the opening day of the season, there is an increasing sense of pressure on the club legend turned manager.

After a summer of financial turmoil, the Blaugrana in Europe have endured a poor start to the season.

A dramatic draw with Inter Milan on Tuesday almost certainly confirmed the five-time Champions League winners will not participate in the knockout stages of the competitions.