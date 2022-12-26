‘We’re like ships that go by at night’: Stacey Solomon opens up about her marriage to Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon has spoken candidly about her marriage and family life with husband Joe Swash.

The singer and star of Loose Women, 33, said Mirror the couple are like ‘ships that pass in the night’ as they balance parenting and their respective careers.

The couple have been married since July, having tied the knot at their family home, affectionately named Pickle Cottage.

‘We’re like ships that go by at night’: Stacey Solomon spoke candidly about her marriage to new husband Joe Swash, revealing how they juggle their careers and family life.

“Joe and I can be like ships that go by at night… When I work, he takes care of the children, and when he works, I have the children,” she explained.

Stacey and Joe are parents to Rose, nine months, and Rex, three, while the former X Factor contestant shares son Leighton, 10, with ex-partner Aaron Barham, and eldest Zachery, 14. , with Dean Cox.

Joe is also the father of 15-year-old Harry, whom he shares with his ex-fiancée Emma Sophocleous.

“Joe and I can be like ships that go by at night… When I work, he takes care of the children, and when he works, I have the children,” she explained.

Family: Stacey and Joe are parents to Rose, nine months, and Rex, three, while the former X Factor contestant shares son Leighton, 10, with ex-partner Aaron Barham, and eldest Zachery, of 14, with Dean Cox. Joe is also the father of his son Harry, 15, whom he shares with his ex-fiancée Emma Sophocleous.

The couple married in July in the garden of the family home, affectionately named Pickle Cottage.

They were together for seven years before getting married in a Jewish ceremony.

A source close to the couple told MailOnline at the time: ‘Stacey and Joe had the best day of their lives.

‘It was exactly everything they had hoped for, the weather was glorious and they had a happy day with their children and family.

“It was also important to Stacey that her day uphold her strong Jewish values, as well as being a fun and modern day for everyone.

“They had always wanted their wedding to be just for them, at home, and keeping their celebrations private did not disappoint.”