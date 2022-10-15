‘We’re failing in Europe not in La Liga’: Xavi ‘feeling good’ at Barcelona ahead of El Clasico

<!–

Barcelona coach Xavi said he would step aside without a fight if at some point in the future he felt he was not the solution for the club.

The 42-year-old was also asked if the confrontation with Real Madrid ‘turned him on’ for today’s Clásico and said playing really excited him, adding that managing the club could be a thankless task.

Xavi said: I’m not sure if ‘turned on’ is the right expression, but I like to face Real Madrid because I am competitive.

Barcelona manager Xavi has backed himself to continue as the club’s long-term boss

Barcelona top La Liga with undefeated rivals Real Madrid

“I would like to still play games like this, including the one against Inter last week. The motivation for this is huge and if we win we can stay on top and extend our lead.

“There is no doubt that as a player you enjoy the game much more. My job now is to make sure the players feel as comfortable as possible on the pitch.

Carlo Ancelotti (left) welcomes Xavi (right) and Barcelona on Sunday in the Spanish capital

Xavi admitted it’s ‘much easier’ to be a Barcelona player at the club than head coach

“But being a Barca coach can be a thankless task. It’s much better to be a player’

Failing to beat Inter mid-week means Barcelona are likely to play in the Europa League next season and for the first time since Xavi’s takeover has been criticized.

He said: ‘We failed in a game we couldn’t afford to fail. I am also sad. But we have to stay positive. We fail in Europe, but not in La Liga.

‘[The president Jan] Laporta is optimistic. He passes that trust on to me. We are on track.

Former player Xavi opened the scoring during the 2010 El Clasico at Camp Nou. in Barcelona

‘I am optimistic by nature and I believe that if you work hard, you will get results. I want this to work and I will work hard until it works.

“And if in the future I think I don’t have the answers, I step aside. It won’t be a problem (for the club). But right now I feel good.’

Speaking about the preparations for today’s kick-off, he added: “We have been working to rebuild ourselves, both mentally and physically.

Barcelona struggled for form in the Champions League, but not in their domestic league

“I don’t think we’re too down mentally from the midweek. We played a draw, but we could have won.’

Asked if last season’s 4-0 win could help the team in this match, he added: “It can serve as a reference: be brave, play with patience and show character.”