We’re All Being Too Hard on Disney Live-Action Remakes

According to fans and critics alike, Disney’s live-action adaptation of Pinocchio leaves a lot to be desired. This is not a new development among Disney’s live-action remakes, with criticism from all quarters pointing to the flaws in many of Disney’s new versions of older works. However, we as viewers tend to focus a lot more on the negatives than the positives, and one or two lackluster films (or even good films with some lackluster elements) doesn’t necessarily mean that Disney’s live-action films have no value.





While these adaptations tend to ruminate on old material, that doesn’t mean there’s nothing new to say. For example, The beauty and the beast and Cinderella pretty much follow the formula of the original stories, but both are still fun to watch for the little extra backstory we learn about the characters. Both Belle (Emma Watson) and the Beast (Dan Stevens) get new songs that delve deeper into their characters, and LeFou in particular changes personality from the original but gives just as much energy (through the performance of Josh Gad). Cinderella contains an interesting conversation between the titular heroine (Lily James) and Lady Tremaine (Cate Blanchett) which draws an even stronger parallel than in the original animation.

With Disney Live-Action Remakes, Storyline Changes Are Welcome

Sometimes new details turn into outright storyline changes – and that’s not always a bad thing. Even Mulan Straying from the source material (both the original Legend and the Disney version), the new elements aren’t deal breakers in terms of recognizing a movie for what it is. Compared to the musical, full of energetic songs and talking dragons voiced by Eddie Murphythe live action Mulan chooses an approach that best suits his new medium. Instead of cartoonish elements, the new version of Mulan still contains magical elements, but in new places, to tell a different story. As with any adaptation, it’s important to recognize that the new version is not a retelling of the original story, but rather a familiar story with a new twist.

Granted, some stories don’t necessarily need new takes, and sometimes the changes the adaptations represent may not be much fun for viewers who came to the theater because they’re fans of the cartoon classics. However, it is still important to remember that Modify does not necessarily mean less than. It’s just different and it’s okay not to enjoy the new version. However, the new stories these remakes tell still have value.

Aladdin’s Changes See Mixed Results

For example, the changes made to aladdin‘s live-action remake are remarkable in positive and negative ways. jasmine (Naomi Scott) added song, for example (although not quite interesting in terms of visual movement), embellished her character more and gave her more screen time development. The same goes for the mind. Our favorite sweet magic man gets a character redesign; he goes from the quirky, reference-loving wisp imbued with the amazing energy of Robin Williams to the charismatic magical wingman portrayed by Will Smith. Moreover, he even gets a romantic subplot, which fits nicely with the frame for the film.

on a smaller scale, aladdin also featured an intricate dance scene as a nod to the Middle Eastern/South Asian inspired culture on which Agrabah was based. All in all, the film added more to the original story and crafted it in a fun and unique way that sets it apart from the original story, while keeping the core storyline intact.

‘Maleficent’ turns ‘Sleeping Beauty’ upside down

Let’s not forget the creative view too Sleeping Beauty that resulted in rogue. This adaptation tells a well-known fairy tale, so classic that everyone knows the story, including perhaps the most iconic villain from early Disney animation, from a completely different perspective. Storytelling from the villain’s perspective is a pattern in modern retellings, and it’s a goldmine of interesting character work. rogue recognized the bright and sunny fairytale world of Sleeping Beauty and presented it from the angle of a dark epic fantasy – with a healthy dose of redemption and love, of course. Comes hot from the heels of Frozen in 2013, 2014’s rogue also presented his own subversion of true love’s kiss, in a way that is both surprising and appropriate to the tone of the story.

It’s refreshing to have options when it comes to consuming fairytale media, where you can sit down one day and enjoy the lilting world of Briar Rose, and go head-to-head with Maleficent the next. For fans of the original animation, it’s exciting to see a newer, darker take on the story that fits our age; it’s almost as if the story has aged with us. Maleficent takes us on a journey that is both familiar and fresh.

‘Cruella’ offers a delightful descent into DeVille’s origin story

Cruella does something similar in its prequel to 101 dalmatiers; though not necessarily a direct lead-up to the story of the puppies, Cruella’s (Emma Stone) descent into the dark underbelly of the crazy fashion world of the Baroness (Emma Thompson) presents the perfect story for those who love high stakes heists and are also interested in the iconic Cruella DeVille.

All of this is to say that Disney remakes, while sometimes not stories that fully work from the writer’s and/or viewer’s point of view, often add elements that aren’t from the original, but give the remake a new and interesting twist. Some customizations like The beauty and the beast and Cinderella add interesting details to the frame of fairy tales. Mulan and aladdin prove that adaptations of their kind are not just repetitions of their source material, while rogue and Cruella present examples of live-action remakes that use an old template to tell a whole new story.

Still, some Disney remakes lack positive qualities

And yet there are still remakes that make it hard to find the positives. Adjustments like pinocchio, or even The lionking, can come across as dry and unnecessary. Some of the worst criticisms of movies like this go something like this: An unnecessary edit makes you want to see the movie that’s like it, only better. Movies like this serve as a reminder that there is a story with the same concept, but made with more heart and soul. In this case, what should be done besides watching the original movie?

This result, while negative on the surface, still hints at the movies we once fell in love with. Watching a good movie, even in response to watching a bad movie, is never a disadvantage; in some cases, lackluster tweaks can even pave their way to the original for viewers who’ve never been exposed to the story before, sparking new fans. It’s a longer road to get there, but the result is still a viewer falling in love with a fairy tale.

Despite all their mixed reviews, Disney live-action remakes really aren’t as crappy as we’ve been led to believe. Even the most unsatisfying Disney adaptations have their part to play, and there’s always something new to say when it comes to fairy tales. Long story short, we’ve all been working way too hard on Disney live-action remakes. It’s time to let ourselves feel the magic again.