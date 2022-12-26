Wentworth Point: 4-year-old girl in critical condition after being pulled unconscious from a swimming pool

A girl is fighting for her life after being pulled from a swimming pool in western Sydney on Monday night.

Emergency services were called to a unit on Baywater Drive in Wentworth Point, some 13km west of Sydney’s CBD, at 6:15pm to report that the four-year-old boy had nearly drowned.

When an ambulance arrived, family members were performing CPR on the unresponsive young man before paramedics took over.

The girl was rushed to Children’s Hospital in Westmead and remains in critical but stable condition.

Auburn Police Area Command officers are investigating.

The Monday night incident follows several other drownings over the weekend, with an unconscious man pulled from the water in Windsor on Christmas Day.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

In Victoria, a teenager died on Boxing Day after disappearing overboard at Mordialloc Beach in South Melbourne.

The 17-year-old was located unconscious after a full-scale air and ground search by police and surf lifeguards, and he also died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics.

A 19-year-old man died near Lorne on Christmas night while surfing on the Cumberland River beach with two friends.

One member of the trio got into trouble in the water and the other two ran to help, before finding themselves trapped as well.

All three were able to return to shore but collapsed, the teenager could not be revived and the other two were taken to hospital.