Wendy’s opening in Australia: Where is American burger chain opening in Sydney Melbourne Brisbane

American fast food chain Wendy’s plans to expand to Australian shores.

The franchise, which has more than 7,000 restaurants worldwide, is best known for its square hamburgers, fries and ‘frosty’ frozen dairy desserts.

The brand has its eyes set on opening its first restaurant Down Under, but a location has yet to be decided – leaving eager foodies waiting in anticipation for further announcements.

Australian franchise company DC strategy has secured a partnership with the chain as part of an ‘ambitious strategy to accelerate global growth’.

The firm is now actively looking for ‘experienced world-class franchise partners with strong operational experience’ to help with expansion across the country.

Founder Dave Thomas opened the first Wendy’s in Ohio on November 15, 1969 – and since then it has become a global success.

The menu also offers chicken sandwiches, nuggets, vegetarian options, breakfast sandwiches, salads, along with an interesting selection of sides – including chili con carne and stuffed potatoes.

Wendy’s can be found throughout Europe, Asia and several states and territories in the Americas.

It follows cult restaurant Five Guys opening a second Australian store in the heart of the Sydney CBD.

Five Guys is a family-run burger and fries chain that started in America in 1986 and offers a menu that is made from scratch.

Now, decades after Five Guys first opened, there are locations in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, and soon in Australia with planned expansion to New Zealand.

The first store opened in Penrith, 50 minutes west of the Sydney CBD, on September 20 last year.