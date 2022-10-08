Wendy’s fires veteran worker with Down syndrome ‘after saying he couldn’t do normal person’s job’

A North Carolina man with Down syndrome was fired from Wendy’s after 20 years after his manager said he was “incapable of performing the duties of a normal person.”

Dennis Peek, 51, has been a loyal staffer at the fast food chain in Gaston County for 20 years and planned to retire soon — but was dumped without notice.

Peek’s distraught family claims that the store manager told them he was fired because they needed someone to do more jobs in the store that he couldn’t complete.

Peek’s sister Cona Turner says the family chose not to explain what happened to the former Wendy’s employee for fear of hurting him.

She now pleads for her brother and wants answers to why he was fired without notice.

“I’m here because I have to be his voice for the way he was treated,” said Cona Turner, Peek’s sister. “He doesn’t understand and we can’t tell him he’s been fired. We didn’t tell him and we won’t tell him.’

Turner shared her frustrations in a Facebook post that went viral, and Peek was later reinstated at the restaurant.

But in an update on Friday, Turner said her brother will not be returning to Wendy’s. Instead, he’ll have the retirement party he’s always wanted. And Wendy’s will foot the bill.

Turner told WBTV that her brother loved Wendy’s and always wanted to work there because of the food.

‘Lots of food. It’s good stuff. I love Baconator,’ said Peek. “I love my job at Wendy’s.”

For twenty years, he looked forward to his services and dealings with his colleagues and customers, his sister said.

“He’s always excited to go to work,” she said. “He loves to see people come in and talk to him. He likes to interact with people.’

And Peek always looked forward to retiring where he had been for so long — and throwing a retirement party.

So when her brother was fired, it was devastating.

Turner said a Wendy’s manager fired her brother just before he was due to be dropped off by a janitor.

Turner said the manager said the reason for the dismissal was that Peek couldn’t do the job.

“He doesn’t understand if anyone is standing up to him,” his sister said. “He doesn’t understand that he isn’t being treated fairly. He doesn’t understand. Not him. . . it just breaks my heart.’

On Thursday, Peek’s sister said she got a call from the Carolina restaurant group that owns and operates the Wendy’s and says he could be back on schedule next week.

Turner turned to Facebook and posted about her brother’s experience.

“All the comments and support for my brother… it just melted my heart,” she said.

The message went viral and Wendy’s headquarters became involved.

But in an update posted on Friday, Turner announced that her brother would not be returning to Wendy’s and that he would be getting the retirement party he’s always wanted. And Wendy’s has offered to help with expenses.

WBTV reached out and got a statement about the situation from the Carolina Restaurant Group franchise organization that reads:

“We are committed to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for our employees and our customers. This was an unfortunate mistake and an error in protocol; we are in contact with the employee’s family and we look forward to welcoming him back to the restaurant.

It is unclear whether the manager who fired Peek is being disciplined or whether they are now losing their jobs themselves.

The Carolina Restaurant Group stated: ‘We are unable to comment further on human resources, but we are taking appropriate action. This was an unfortunate error that we are working to resolve with the team member, his job coach and family. We also use this as an opportunity to retrain all our teams in our protocols.”